 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway man, 74, fatally struck by car
0 comments
top story

Galloway man, 74, fatally struck by car

{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Township Police Department
File

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was struck and killed by a car Thursday night, police said.

Charles Winkler, 74, was found dead at the scene when police responded at 8:31 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the White Horse Pike and South Balboa Avenue, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The car, driven by Julianna Johnson, 55, of Hammonton, was located farther down the road from Winkler, police said.

Investigators found Johnson was traveling west on the pike when she struck Winkler walking east on the outside of the westbound lane, police said.

Johnson's car stopped near Columbus Avenue, police said. She was uninjured in the collision.

The crash is being investigated by Patrolmen Ronald Gorneau, Nicholas Stewart and Cody Trout of the Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information about the crash can call Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095, or Stewart at 609-652-3705, ext. 5107.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News