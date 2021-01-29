Galloway man, 74, fatally struck by car

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was struck and killed by a car Thursday night, police said.
Charles Winkler, 74, was found dead at the scene when police responded at 8:31 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the White Horse Pike and South Balboa Avenue, police said in a news release.
The car, driven by Julianna Johnson, 55, of Hammonton, was located farther down the road from Winkler, police said.
Investigators found Johnson was traveling west on the pike when she struck Winkler walking east on the outside of the westbound lane, police said.
Johnson's car stopped near Columbus Avenue, police said. She was uninjured in the collision.
The crash is being investigated by Patrolmen Ronald Gorneau, Nicholas Stewart and Cody Trout of the Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit. Anyone with information about the crash can call Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095, or Stewart at 609-652-3705, ext. 5107.
