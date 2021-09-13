Galloway man killed in Egg Harbor Township motorcycle crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on the Black Horse Pike near Elmwood Avenue in the Cardiff section of the township, according to Egg Harbor Township police.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m.

Joseph Seif III, 46, of Galloway Township, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on the Black Horse Pike, police said.

“Preliminary investigation found that Mr. Seif drifted off the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a curb causing him to lose control of the motorcycle,” reads a press release from Egg Harbor Township police. “The motorcycle overturned several times before coming to rest on the grass median.”

Seif was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic on the Black Horse Pike was detoured for about three and a half hours. Sgt. Larry Graham and Officer Ed Stearns of the traffic safety unit are investigating the accident. Police ask anyone with information to contact that unit at 609-926-2611.

