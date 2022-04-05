Galloway man hospitalized following crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old township man was taken to the hospital following an accident early Tuesday at Seaview and Biscayne avenues.
Police responded to the area for a report of a motor vehicle accident with driver entrapment at 2:23 a.m. They found a single-vehicle collision with the driver, Gregory Bianco, trapped in the vehicle, police said in a news release.
Bianco was extricated from the vehicle by the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company and treated by the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics for serious bodily injuries. He was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Officer Ron Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095.
