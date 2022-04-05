 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galloway man hospitalized following crash

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old township man was taken to the hospital following an accident early Tuesday at Seaview and Biscayne avenues. 

Police responded to the area for a report of a motor vehicle accident with driver entrapment at 2:23 a.m. They found a single-vehicle collision with the driver, Gregory Bianco, trapped in the vehicle, police said in a news release. 

Bianco was extricated from the vehicle by the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company and treated by the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics for serious bodily injuries. He was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Officer Ron Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bucha atrocities show Putin is ‘war criminal’, Biden says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News