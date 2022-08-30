 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galloway man arrested for death threats, racial slurs in Pleasantville

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway man was arrested Tuesday for terroristic threats and bias intimidation after shouting death threats and racial slurs at workers in the city, according to a news release issued by the Pleasantville Police Department.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Brian Scherer, a 45-year-old man from Galloway Township, was allegedly driving south on Main Street in Pleasantville on the morning of Aug. 2 and stopped his vehicle near a site where employees from Pleasantville Public Works were working.

Police allege that Scherer began shouting death threats at the workers, while using “a barrage of obscenities and racial epithets.”

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 due to the incident after receiving a report of harassment.

People are also reading…

The man who shouted the threats was unknown at the time of the incident.

Detective Jeffery Raine investigated further and determined Scherer had made the threats.

Scherer has been charged with third-degree terroristic threats and second-degree bias intimidation. He was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Estonia bans Russian tourists while calling on other countries to do the same

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News