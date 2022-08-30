Galloway man arrested for death threats, racial slurs in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway man was arrested Tuesday for terroristic threats and bias intimidation after shouting death threats and racial slurs at workers in the city, according to a news release issued by the Pleasantville Police Department.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Brian Scherer, a 45-year-old man from Galloway Township, was allegedly driving south on Main Street in Pleasantville on the morning of Aug. 2 and stopped his vehicle near a site where employees from Pleasantville Public Works were working.

Police allege that Scherer began shouting death threats at the workers, while using “a barrage of obscenities and racial epithets.”

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 due to the incident after receiving a report of harassment.

The man who shouted the threats was unknown at the time of the incident.

Detective Jeffery Raine investigated further and determined Scherer had made the threats.

Scherer has been charged with third-degree terroristic threats and second-degree bias intimidation. He was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing.