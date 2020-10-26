Galloway library branch closes after COVID-19 exposure

GALLOWAY—The Atlantic County Library branch in the township will be closed until further notice after it was identified that someone who had been in the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

The library branch was closed on Friday and the Atlantic County Division of Public Health immediately began conducting contact tracing. Employees at the branch and those identified through contact tracing as being in close contact with the individual were instructed to remain at home to self-quarantine and monitor their health for symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies “close contact” as anyone who has been within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period.

Additional deep cleaning and thorough sanitization of the library is being conducted while it remains closed.

“We are all concerned about the resilience of this virus and the devastating toll this pandemic has taken," said County Executive Dennis Levinson. "Until we have a vaccine and can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it is vitally important to continue to protect ourselves and others by wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowds and practicing frequent handwashing and other hygiene protocols."

