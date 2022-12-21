Galloway honors retiring superintendent

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — It is the end of an era at Galloway schools.

The Board of Education celebrated the retirement of Superintendent Annette Giaquinto on Monday.

Administrators, members of the board and teachers came together to honor Giaquinto on her long career in education. Giaquinto was joined during the ceremony by a plethora of family and friends whom she introduced to the audience and board.

“Joining Galloway schools in 1993-1994 changed my life, professionally and personally,” Giaquinto said in an open letter she wrote about her retirement. “The opportunity to serve our children and families alongside so many dedicated caring, caring people and organizations – too many to name – brought me an abundance of support.”

Giaquinto has been an educator for 39 years and has had a role at Galloway Public Schools since 1993, when she assumed office as principal of Galloway Township Middle School. She became an assistant superintendent in 2002 and began her tenure as superintendent in 2010. Before her time in Galloway, Giaquinto was a middle school language arts teacher and assistant principal in Gloucester Township, Camden County.

She said that she has cherished the winding length of her career and her relationships evolve with members of her school community.

“Seeing the generation from my Principal years join our staff and/or raise their children in Galloway was particularly special as are the former students with whom I have been honored to stay in touch,” Giaquinto said in the letter.

Board President Suzette Carmen was absent from the meeting Monday, but spoke about Giaquinto in prepared remarks read aloud by Board member James Gentile. She lauded the superintendent for her around-the-clock dedication to the district, support of students and their extracurricular events and approach to new school projects.

“From the time she became our superintendent, which was also my first year on the Board of Education, Dr. Giaquinto has been the most dedicated person I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Carmen said in her remarks. “She’s caring, she’s kind, she has truly become a dear friend over the years.”

Susan Petro, president of the Galloway Township Education Foundation, also praised Giaquinto. She described her departure as “bittersweet” and said she was someone who has been an asset for the district and provided leadership at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, Petro announced that the Education Foundation would be awarding a scholarship in Giaquinto’s name to two eighth-grade students who demonstrate “diligence and integrity” – two qualities she though Giaquinto personified.

“We will miss your leadership, your guidance, your compassion, your kindness and generosity and of course, as everyone has mentioned, your ability to get the job done,” Petro said.

Pomona Preschool Principal Donald Gross said Giaquinto was a “role model” for leaders, saying she was extraordinarily trustworthy and transparent. He said Giaquinto went to great lengths to keep open lines of communication with administrators and teachers when the pandemic began to keep them informed of the district plans.

“I want to thank her for her leadership and I want to thank her for her friendship,” said Gross, who is also the president of the Galloway Township Principals and Supervisors Association.

Galloway Township Education Association President Ed Zimmerman also congratulated Giaquinto. Noting what he said was her fondness for organizing with binders, he gave her a “retirement binder” filled with notes of congratulation from school staff and faculty. The school board gifted Giaquinto an engraved plaque in the shape of a book during the ceremony, which Gentile described as a “token of genuine gratitude, genuine appreciation, genuine affection.”

She has also received praise in municipal government. The township issued a proclamation to honoring Giaquinto at a Dec. 13 Township Council meeting. Mayor Anthony Coppola said that the township and school district has had a strong relationship under Giaquinto’s leadership over the last decade and her support for the community.

“It’s very rare for someone who has had such a long tenure as yourself and working your way up to being superintendent of all schools to be able to have the respect in the community that you do,” Coppola said. “It’s really quite remarkable.”

Giaquinto spoke about her tenure and retirement with The Press of Atlantic City, saying she was “humbled” by the retirement celebrations held over the last two weeks. Asked for her accomplishments, Giaquinto said she was appreciative of the chance to oversee the construction and establishment of the current Galloway Township Middle School, which opened in 2000. She added that she was proud of her administration’s response to the start of the pandemic, which she said involved extensive collaboration with her colleagues. It exemplified, she said, the full-community support she said she received while in the district.

“It’s really a home to me,” Giaquinto said of Galloway Township. “Everyone sticks together, especially when there’s a need.”

Her successor is Stephen Santilli, who is currently an assistant superintendent at Egg Harbor Township School District and who was honored by the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education on Tuesday. Giaquinto said she was confident in Santilli’s ability to take over, feeling he would be a “great fit” in the district.

Santilli, speaking to The Press after the Egg Harbor Township school board meeting, said Giaquinto was “well deserving” of the honors she has received over the last week. He said he was eager to continue where her esteemed predecessor left off.

“I have to be able to complement the work she’s been able to do in the Galloway Township school system and also honor her legacy,” Santilli said.

Giaquinto said she had no firm plans for retirement and is considering volunteer work, or teaching part time at workshops or colleges. Her primary focus for now, however, would be something she scarcely had the opportunity to do during her almost four decades in teaching.

“Nothing concrete other than to do a little bit of relaxation,” Giaquinto said.