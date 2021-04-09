The first arriving patrol unit watched the fire spread from an engulfed bedroom to a second floor unit, McGinty said. Patrol units safely removed all of the occupants from the eight units in the building, along with several pets, McGinty said.
Upon the arrival of firefighters, the blaze was extinguished, McGinty said. Several units were deemed uninhabitable, and arrangements were made through the Red Cross for lodging and assistance.
The Bayview, Oceanville, Pomona, South Egg Harbor, Germania, Port Republic and Absecon volunteer fire companies responded to the blaze, McGinty said. Galloway EMS, South Jersey Gas and the American Red Cross also responded.
New Jersey Forest Fire Service Ken Badger Jr. assists in loading the casket during the funeral service for Retired Atlantic County Fire Marshal Harold "Whitey" Swartz while at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Harold Swartz Jr. drives the Firetruck that contains his father's casket as they drive past the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company on South 6th Ave. in Galloway as it’s members stand in formation and salute during the funeral motorcade for Retired Atlantic County Fire Marshal Harold "Whitey" Swartz. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Harold Swartz Jr. talks about his father’s life and times during the funeral service for Retired Atlantic County Fire Marshal Harold "Whitey" Swartz while at St. Marks and All Saints Church, in Galloway. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Joy Ann Swarts, from Galloway, her son Harold Swartz Jr. console each other during the funeral service for Retired Atlantic County Fire Marshal Harold "Whitey" Swartz while at St. Marks and All Saints Church, in Galloway. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Images from the viewing and funeral of retired Atlantic County Fire Marshal Harold 'Whitey' Swartz on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Galloway Township.
