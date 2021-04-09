GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — No residents or animals were injured in a fire Friday at an apartment building on Club Place, police said.

Police were notified of the fire at 2:19 p.m., Lt. Christopher McGinty said in a statement.

The first arriving patrol unit watched the fire spread from an engulfed bedroom to a second floor unit, McGinty said. Patrol units safely removed all of the occupants from the eight units in the building, along with several pets, McGinty said.

Upon the arrival of firefighters, the blaze was extinguished, McGinty said. Several units were deemed uninhabitable, and arrangements were made through the Red Cross for lodging and assistance.