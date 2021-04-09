{{featured_button_text}}
Galloway Township Police Department
File

Fire destroys North Pembrook Way in Galloway home.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — No residents or animals were injured in a fire Friday at an apartment building on Club Place, police said.

Police were notified of the fire at 2:19 p.m., Lt. Christopher McGinty said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first arriving patrol unit watched the fire spread from an engulfed bedroom to a second floor unit, McGinty said. Patrol units safely removed all of the occupants from the eight units in the building, along with several pets, McGinty said.

Upon the arrival of firefighters, the blaze was extinguished, McGinty said. Several units were deemed uninhabitable, and arrangements were made through the Red Cross for lodging and assistance.

The Bayview, Oceanville, Pomona, South Egg Harbor, Germania, Port Republic and Absecon volunteer fire companies responded to the blaze, McGinty said. Galloway EMS, South Jersey Gas and the American Red Cross also responded.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

GALLERY: Whitey Swartz funeral

Images from the viewing and funeral of retired Atlantic County Fire Marshal Harold 'Whitey' Swartz on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Galloway Township.

1 of 116