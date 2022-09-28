 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galloway fire engulfs home

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A structure fire engulfed a Second Avenue home Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police were dispatched to the home in the 400 block at 12:39 p.m. Firefighters from the Bayview and Oceanville volunteer fire companies and the Absecon Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Galloway emergency medical services and the Office of Emergency Management, Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas and the Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist, police said in a news release.

First responders closed South Second Avenue between Jimmie Leeds Road and Ridgewood Avenue for several hours while they worked to put out and investigate the fire, police said.

The fire is still under investigation.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

