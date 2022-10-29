Galloway fire damages apartment building, displacing 18 units

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A fire in the Society Hill complex displaced residents from 18 apartment units and resulted in multiple people being treated for smoke inhalation early Saturday morning, police said.
Police responded at 5:07 a.m. to Apache Court for a structure fire. The building was engulfed by the time officers arrived, police said in a news release. As officers went floor by floor evacuating occupants, surrounding fire companies responded to the scene.
The fire companies gained control of the large fire and extinguished it while the township Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross worked to assist displaced residents, police said.
Galloway EMS treated numerous victims for smoke inhalation. A Galloway police officer was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, for smoke inhalation as well, police said.
As of Saturday afternoon, first responders were still checking debris to determine whether all of the occupants had escaped safely, police said. Apache Court was closed as the scene remained under investigation.
