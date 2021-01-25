Galloway fiery crash leaves multiple injured

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP—A vehicle collision on Sunday left a vehicle in flames and another overturned after running off the road.
Just after 8 p.m., a Ford F-150 driven by Michael Murphy rear ended a Chevy Belair driven by John Hurden on New York Road near Biscayne Avenue, police said. Both vehicles were traveling north on New York Road. After the Chevy Belair was rear ended, it become fully engulfed from the impact with the gas tank. Murphy continued north and ran off the road to the left striking a tree, multiple signs and the Bayview Fire House before his vehicle overturned, according to a news release.
The Bayview Fire House suffered from extensive damage. Murphy received minor injuries, was treated at ACMC Mainland Division and was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto. Hurden and his passenger were transported to ACMC City Division and are in stable condition.
The roadway was shut down for two hours during clean up.
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
