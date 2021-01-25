 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway fiery crash leaves multiple injured
0 comments

Galloway fiery crash leaves multiple injured

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP—A vehicle collision on Sunday left a vehicle in flames and another overturned after running off the road.

Just after 8 p.m., a Ford F-150 driven by Michael Murphy rear ended a Chevy Belair driven by John Hurden on New York Road near Biscayne Avenue, police said. Both vehicles were traveling north on New York Road. After the Chevy Belair was rear ended, it become fully engulfed from the impact with the gas tank. Murphy continued north and ran off the road to the left striking a tree, multiple signs and the Bayview Fire House before his vehicle overturned, according to a news release.

The Bayview Fire House suffered from extensive damage. Murphy received minor injuries, was treated at ACMC Mainland Division and was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto.  Hurden and his passenger were transported to ACMC City Division and are in stable condition. 

The roadway was shut down for two hours during clean up. 

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News