Galloway experiencing increase in car burglaries, thefts

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are advising residents to keep their cars locked as the township has seen an increase in car burglaries and thefts.

In a Tuesday release, the police department said that in all of the incidents, which have primarily occurred in the Smithville and Club sections, the vehicle was left unlocked. In the thefts, a key or key fob was left in the vehicle.

"It has come to our attention that in vehicles with push button starts and door lock entry codes, owners are leaving the key fob, in a hidden location, within the vehicle," police said. "The GTPD is encouraging residents to refrain from this practice as if you leave your doors unlocked, by accident, a criminal can gain access to your vehicle and with the push of a button can drive off with it."

Residents are encouraged to keep cars locked at all times, and not leave them running and unattended as gas stations or convenience stores. Additionally, openly visible items like wallets, purses, money and cell phones should not be left inside.

Anyone with information regarding motor vehicle thefts or burglaries are encouraged to call the Galloway Township Police Department tip line at 609-652-1234.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.