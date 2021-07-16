Galloway, Egg Harbor City join other towns in moving toward allowing cannabis businesses

Two Atlantic County municipalities took steps Thursday toward allowing cannabis businesses to operated in their communities.

Egg Harbor City and Galloway Township are in different stages of the approval process. Egg Harbor City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night that would allow six classes of cannabis businesses.

Meanwhile, Galloway's Planning Board voted unanimously on two different redevelopment plans, both having to do with cannabis.

One of the plans covered the entirety of the township. The Planning Board recommended to the Township Council that any company wanting to cultivate, manufacture, wholesale, distribute or deliver cannabis would need to enter into a redevelopment agreement with the council, so the governing body would have more of a say on guidelines that needed to be met before the business was approved.

The Planning Board also said a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility proposed for Pomona Road adhered to the township's master plan.

The Planning Board and the Township Council are in agreement that there will be no cannabis retail sales anywhere in the municipality, pending the state's regulations, said Mary Crawford, Planning Board member and deputy mayor.