Galloway, Egg Harbor City join other towns in moving toward allowing cannabis businesses

Two Atlantic County municipalities took steps Thursday toward allowing cannabis businesses to operated in their communities.
Egg Harbor City and Galloway Township are in different stages of the approval process. Egg Harbor City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night that would allow six classes of cannabis businesses.
Meanwhile, Galloway's Planning Board voted unanimously on two different redevelopment plans, both having to do with cannabis.
One of the plans covered the entirety of the township. The Planning Board recommended to the Township Council that any company wanting to cultivate, manufacture, wholesale, distribute or deliver cannabis would need to enter into a redevelopment agreement with the council, so the governing body would have more of a say on guidelines that needed to be met before the business was approved.
The Planning Board also said a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility proposed for Pomona Road adhered to the township's master plan.
The Planning Board and the Township Council are in agreement that there will be no cannabis retail sales anywhere in the municipality, pending the state's regulations, said Mary Crawford, Planning Board member and deputy mayor.
Any company that wants to be involved in some other aspect of the cannabis business would have to agree to certain rules and regulations, including being at least 1,000 feet away from vocational, elementary or secondary schools; operating security cameras; providing police access to security footage; and installing an alarm system.
When the state legalized the use of recreational marijuana earlier this year, it gave municipalities until Aug. 21 to adopt local laws governing its use and sale. Towns that don't enact local laws must abide by the state law for five years.
Egg Harbor Township introduced two ordinances that would clear the way for recreational cannabis businesses within its borders. A public hearing has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 28.
Middle Township has scheduled a public hearing and final vote on an ordinance that would preliminarily ban recreational cannabis establishments and distributors for 6 p.m. Aug. 2.
Christopher Dochney, a project planner at CME Associates of Camden working on behalf of Galloway, said local governments that prohibit cannabis activities in their community before Aug. 21 can change their minds and allow that type of business to operate at any time.
If the Township Council adopts the Planning Board's recommendation when it comes to the municipality-wide redevelopment plan for cannabis businesses, no company would be allowed to come into the township and set up a cannabis business by right even in a light industrial or a highway commercial zone.
"We are waiting to see the (state) regulations," said M. James Maley Jr., the township's redevelopment counsel.
Even if the township permits cannabis businesses, they are years away, Maley said.
One such project is a proposed 40,000-square-foot building that would be a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility on Pomona Road. The Planning Board recommended to the Township Council on Thursday adoption of the redevelopment plan for the project.
Pinelands regulations only allow for a 16,000-square-foot footprint based on the property the landowner controls surrounding the facility, Dochney said.
"The building may be multiple stories," Dochney said. "The zoning permits quite a range of uses. ... This is not inconsistent."
The proposed building would be like any light industrial facility, Dochney said.
Councilman Tony Coppola said he believes the proposed building fits the master plan, but he thinks it is an undersized site for what they want to do.
The business would have to obtain its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing licenses from the state and then would need to seek approval from the Pinelands Commission, Maley said.
Meanwhile, Egg Harbor City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance Thursday establishing six marketplace classes of licensed cannabis businesses.
The ordinance would allow licenses for cultivating cannabis, manufacturing and packaging, wholesaling, distribution and transportation, retail sales, and delivery.
The measure also stipulates that one retail cannabis establishment can be included on both Philadelphia Avenue and the White Horse Pike, while the other uses would be permitted in the Industrial Use or Purpose zones.
A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the next council meeting Aug. 12.
