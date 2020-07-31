GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police responded to a crash Thursday morning involving two township women and a dog.
Just before 7 a.m., Bonnie Schmidt, 72, was driving a 2013 Acura and attempted to turn left from Jimmie Leeds Road onto Chris Gaupp Drive. A 2013 Chevy, driven by Brandy Armpriester, 29, proceeded straight through the green light at the intersection and was hit by Schmidt's vehicle. The impact caused the Chevy to overturn, causing Armpriester to be trapped in her vehicle. Officers rescued a dog that was inside the overturned Chevy. It is unknown whether the dog sustained any injuries.
Both drivers were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus. Schmidt was issued a summons for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
The intersection was partially shut down for about an hour while police investigated and first responders removed the women from their vehicles.
