Galloway COVID-19 testing will now stay open, Atlantic County says

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's COVID-19 testing site that opened near its main campus will stay open through a new testing provider.

The testing site, at 421 Chris Guapp Drive, was to close Sunday because a contract with the testing provider, eTrue North, ended.

However, a new contract with a different provider, Praxis, was secured, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The Galloway site was originally set up in mid-January for a three-week period to help meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing at the time,” said Kara Janson, Atlantic County's acting public health director.

Free testing in Galloway will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for state residents age 2 and older, Gilmore said.

The free COVID-19 test site at The Carnegie Center in Atlantic City, which is also operated by the county and Stockton, has adjusted its hours. It is now open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays for PCR saliva testing for state residents ages 4 and older. Pre-registration is not required but strongly suggested and can be accessed at covid.vlt.co.

Both testing sites were opened weeks ago while COVID-19 cases were swelling to unprecedented levels as the omicron variant continued its winter surge.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.