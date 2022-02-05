Galloway COVID-19 testing site to close Sunday, Atlantic City site to reduce hours

The COVID-19 testing site in Galloway Township will close as of 5 p.m. Sunday, about 2½ weeks after it opened, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said Saturday.
The site at Stockton University’s Chris Gaupp Residence Hall had been operating as a collaborative effort of Atlantic County and Stockton with federal and state funding.
“The Galloway site was offered for a three-week period to help meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing at the time,” Kara Janson, acting public health director for Atlantic County, said in a news release. “We do have interest from another vendor that may take over testing at this location. Once that is confirmed we will share that information with the public.”
The site opened Jan. 19 and was christened with a tour by Gov. Phil Murphy. At the time, there was high demand for additional COVID testing facilities as the omicron variant of the virus was driving New Jersey to more than 30,000 new cases a day. Since then, new cases have fallen significantly.
On Wednesday, the state reported a 43% decrease in COVID-19 cases from the prior week and an 80% decrease from the prior month. Of the New Jersey residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, 90% have received at least one dose.
“We’re pleased to see the daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases starting to come down,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “We are cautiously optimistic we have passed the post-holiday surge.”
The free COVID-19 test site at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City, operated by the county and Stockton, will remain open with reduced hours. Beginning Sunday, the site will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays for PCR saliva testing for state residents 4 and older. The site previously also was open Tuesdays and operated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is not required but strongly suggested and can be accessed at covid.vlt.co.
“Testing is still necessary for many of our residents for work, travel and medical procedures, so we will continue to work with our state and local community partners to make it readily available,” Levinson said.
A list of test sites in Atlantic County is available at aclink.org. To locate sites throughout the state, visit covid19.nj.gov.
