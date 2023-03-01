GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Marijuana still dominates regular Township Council meetings even when council members take no action to accept or decline a cannabis development project

The seven-member council Tuesday voted unanimously to table a resolution that would have authorized the execution of a redevelopment agreement with RGC 1 LLC.

RGC has proposed the construction of a two-story, 200,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility on Tilton Road that would manufacture, process, produce, package and transport cannabis and cannabis products, including edibles, ointments and oils.

Initially, Mayor Anthony J. Coppola had very little to say about the redevelopment agreement, except to state that a couple of council members had issues with the language of the resolution.

"I didn't have enough specifics pertaining to odor. That's why it was tabled tonight," Coppola said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, a Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association representative said all of their concerns and questions have not been answered in connection with the building, which would sit within 500 feet of homeowners' property.

Council members and members of the cannabis committee have met with the Blue Heron Pines group a dozen times and received thousands of pages of information from them, Coppola said.

"Words from the ordinance and redevelopment agreement come from recommendations from your group," he said.

Blue Heron Pines representatives will be provided with copies of the redevelopment agreement, Coppola said. The ordinance can be amended, but the redevelopment agreement is closer to a binding contract, he said.

Coppola said he would reintroduce the redevelopment agreement during the next council meeting, 6:30 p.m. March 14.

At the same time, a debate broke out about when the council would address the issue of whether outdoor cannabis growing would be allowed within the municipality.

Currently, the township allows for indoor cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale sales, distribution, delivery and microbusiness, but no retail sales and no outdoor growing.

Duane Demaree, of Cologne Avenue, told the council the township's cannabis committee has done enough research on marijuana overall to recommend whether the township should allow for a two-year outdoor growing pilot program that would take place on his property.

"You have done all the due diligence for this," Demaree said. "I don't think you have to reinvent the wheel. ... I know it's a difficult decision."

The odor from outdoor growing is a concern, and the township cannabis committee and council will have to look at it, Coppola said.

"I don't think I know everything I need to know about this," Councilman Tom Bassford said. "The indoor grow (decision) was made by a previous administration."

Demaree, who had supporters at the meeting, said he was trying to put cannabis crops into the ground this year. If approved, the operation would create 45 full-time jobs at his farm, he said. Harvesting this September or October would require between 100 and 150 people to remove the cannabis from the ground.

Anna Jezycki, a regular at council meetings, said a decision can't be made just based on the 40 people who support Demaree or on the wishes of the Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association.

"You have to govern this township with knowledge," Jezycki said. "We need to do more research and see what it (outdoor growing) entails."

In other council news:

This will be a difficult fiscal year for the township, Coppola said. Health care costs are up by more than 20%, or about $700,000. The township also has unanticipated increased costs when it comes to state pension contributions and gas. There has been more than $1 million in new expenses, which may mean a property-tax increase.

Council authorized the roof replacement and concrete improvements to the dugouts at Gabriel Field.

Police Officer William Kline retired. Kline started his career with the department in July 2002. He spent his entire career in the patrol division with many years attached to the Atlantic County SWAT Team. He continues to serve the community as an Oceanville firefighter and with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Kevin Costa, a married father of two, was promoted from officer to sergeant in the Police Department. He was hired in 2005 as a full-time officer. He served his entire career in the patrol division, including the traffic safety unit.

Five police officers were sworn in. They were Jack Conrad, William Akins, Anthony Irizarry, Hunter Thomas and Tyler Ciaccio.