Galloway council set for shift to GOP in Tuesday reorganization meeting

The other incoming council members have previous experience working with the community as well.

Councilman-elect R.J. Amato said his run for office was a way to “get involved at a deeper level.” Amato is a member and former treasurer of the Galloway Township Republican League, and was a commissioner and coach for the Galloway Police Athletic League basketball program. Now that his son is in high school and no longer involved in youth sports, Amato said he had the time to move into politics and run for council.

Councilman-elect Clifton Sudler is a retired sheriff's officer for Atlantic County and the director of security and public safety for Atlantic Cape Community College. He has been president of the Mainland/Pleasantville branch of the NAACP and is a member of the township Republican League. Sudler has a history in politics, running for office twice before and working on several campaigns, including the Atlantic County sheriff campaigns of Republicans Jack Glasser and Joe O’Donoghue. He also said he ran because his son is older and he has more time to get involved in politics.

Councilman-elect Tom Bassford is the most veteran of the newly elected officials. He served on the council for 12 years during the 2000s and early 2010s and served as mayor in 2007 and 2008.