Galloway council set for shift to GOP in Tuesday reorganization meeting

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — In an area where the partisan makeup of local governing bodies can stay static for years, the balance of power in the township is set to swing again next week.
Tuesday's Township Council reorganization meeting will see four freshman members take their seats. All of the new council members are Republicans, and will change the now bipartisan body into one that is fully controlled by the local GOP.
Although politics in Galloway are mostly divorced from the national issues that drive action in Washington, the change of government could mean change in how the township is run for the next several years.
The new council members are emphasizing themes of fiscal responsibility and a commitment to taxpayers.
Councilman-elect Muhammad Umar said he ran for office to expand his already extensive involvement in the community. Umar is a member of the township's Zoning Board and citizen budget committee. He's also a member of community organizations such as the India Day Parade committee, Southern New Jersey Community Services, the Atlantic City Merchants Association and the Pakistani American South Jersey Association. He said Township Council seemed like a logical expansion of his commitment to the community.
“I do a lot of things around the community,” Umar said. “People know — where I can help, I help.”
The other incoming council members have previous experience working with the community as well.
Councilman-elect R.J. Amato said his run for office was a way to “get involved at a deeper level.” Amato is a member and former treasurer of the Galloway Township Republican League, and was a commissioner and coach for the Galloway Police Athletic League basketball program. Now that his son is in high school and no longer involved in youth sports, Amato said he had the time to move into politics and run for council.
Councilman-elect Clifton Sudler is a retired sheriff's officer for Atlantic County and the director of security and public safety for Atlantic Cape Community College. He has been president of the Mainland/Pleasantville branch of the NAACP and is a member of the township Republican League. Sudler has a history in politics, running for office twice before and working on several campaigns, including the Atlantic County sheriff campaigns of Republicans Jack Glasser and Joe O’Donoghue. He also said he ran because his son is older and he has more time to get involved in politics.
Councilman-elect Tom Bassford is the most veteran of the newly elected officials. He served on the council for 12 years during the 2000s and early 2010s and served as mayor in 2007 and 2008.
All four councilmen-elect said they wanted to wait to get acclimated to the council and learn about the township’s current situation before giving specific policy prescriptions. They all concurred, however, that they would prioritize fiscal responsibility and putting the township on the path of having zero debt. Umar said the incoming officials' philosophy for balancing the township budget was direct and simple, focusing on attracting new businesses and ratables to Galloway.
“I don’t want to brag about it, but our team has done a tremendous job in the past by reducing taxes, bringing in more ratables, and I want to continue on the same path,” Umar said. “I don’t want to reinvent the wheel.”
Amato cited projects such as the new Arbor Village assisted-living center in the Smithville section of the township and Nantucket at Galloway as examples of developments that could benefit the township financially. He said he hoped he would be able to study how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting tax revenue.
Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, said he was proud of the canvassing efforts of the four new councilmen during the campaign. He said the new Republican government would represent a new start for the township, especially because of the diversity of the newly elected members.
“It’s just a breath of fresh air,” Coppola said. “I believe this group represents a nice sampling of the population of Galloway Township.”
Of the new council members, Sudler is Black and Umar is South Asian, while Amato and Bassford are white.
Umar said his election would help provide important representation for the South Asian community in Galloway and South Jersey.
“I just wanted to have representation, we’re a big part of this community, we love this town,” Umar said. “I wanted to bring all of the communities together.”
The incoming council members will shift the council's makeup, which is currently three Democrats and four Republicans. Mayor Jim Gorman and Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, both Democrats, were ousted in the November election by the GOP slate of candidates. The third Democrat on the council, Frank Santo, opted not to run for reelection, meaning his seat was also taken by a Republican.
According to election results, the four Republican candidates each received between 6,400 and 6,660 voters, while all four Democratic candidates received between 2,400 and 2,600 votes, reflecting a statewide trend favoring the GOP. The candidates with the top four vote totals won seats on council.
There had been strife among the council members in recent years. At the 2020 township reorganization meeting, GOP Councilman Robert Maldonado broke ranks to join the three Democrats and vote for Gorman as mayor, ousting Coppola. The move sparked a months-long feud.
Maldonado opted not to run for reelection.
Bassford said the previous government headed by Gorman had pushed the township off its zero-debt path. He said the professionals the Gorman administration hired received excessive salaries and that the council issued too much debt.
“I want to continue what (the council) did before things went wrong two years ago (in January 2020),” Bassford said.
Gorman, who has been on council since 2007, said he disagreed his administration led the township to take on more debt than it otherwise would have under a GOP-controlled government. He said his administration has laid the groundwork for his successors to achieve a zero-debt status. He added that the professionals hired over the past two years had received reasonable salaries and had served the township admirably.
The outgoing mayor added that he wished his colleagues and the newly elected council members well.
“We’ve worked together on a lot of things, and for Galloway there’s a lot of redevelopment that’s in the pipeline that I’m sure this council is going to continue to work on,” Gorman said. “It’s going to put Galloway in a good place.”
Galloway's reorganization meeting, at which the elected council members will be sworn in and a new mayor will be appointed, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
