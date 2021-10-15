Galloway Council clashes over campaigning on township property

Township code prohibits "political fund-raising in rooms or buildings occupied in the discharge of official duties or through the use of public property."

Coppola rejected Fiore's explanation and suggested he was biased in favor of Gorman.

“If I have an issue with something you do, you’ll know about it, and guess what, now I’m telling you,” Coppola said. “This is a clear example of a lack of independence and a clear case of bias.”

Fiore dismissed Coppola’s allegation that he was showing political favor.

“I have been involved in municipal government for 25 years. I have served for four or five different mayors that were appointed by both parties, and I pride myself on my reputation,” Fiore said. “I’m not a political hack that’s here to give an opinion that’s in the nature of being a political hack. I’m an attorney.”

After the meeting, Gorman said his video was compliant with election regulations, arguing it was filmed outside the Municipal Complex, which he said was a public area.

“It would be like me having my commercial in (the Municipal Complex) up behind the dais,” Gorman said, contrasting his commercial to Umar’s senior-center barbecue appearance.