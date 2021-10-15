Galloway Council clashes over campaigning on township property

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Election season here is heating up — and frustrations about campaign rules are boiling over.
Mayor Jim Gorman and other members of the Township Council clashed over campaigning on municipal property at Tuesday night’s meeting. Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, said state and local prohibitions on council candidates using township property to campaign were being unequally applied — with Gorman and other township Democrats unfairly benefiting.
Coppola contrasted the experiences of Muhammad Umar, a GOP candidate for council, with that of Gorman.
Umar appeared at a Galloway senior center barbecue July 29. Coppola said Umar had yet to formally declare his candidacy for council elections in November, and did not mention the campaign. Gorman later raised concerns about Umar’s speech, arguing it amounted to a campaign event on township property, in violation of local and state regulations.
Coppola, however, noted that Gorman, as well as Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, had filmed a campaign video that featured shots of them standing outside the Municipal Complex, which is also township property.
“I think the main concern is having a level playing field,” Councilman Tony DiPietro, a Republican, said after the meeting.
Township attorney Charles Fiore said that because the videos do not involve the candidates directly soliciting campaign contributions, they are not prohibited — although he said the laws were sufficiently vague.
Township code prohibits "political fund-raising in rooms or buildings occupied in the discharge of official duties or through the use of public property."
Coppola rejected Fiore's explanation and suggested he was biased in favor of Gorman.
“If I have an issue with something you do, you’ll know about it, and guess what, now I’m telling you,” Coppola said. “This is a clear example of a lack of independence and a clear case of bias.”
Fiore dismissed Coppola’s allegation that he was showing political favor.
“I have been involved in municipal government for 25 years. I have served for four or five different mayors that were appointed by both parties, and I pride myself on my reputation,” Fiore said. “I’m not a political hack that’s here to give an opinion that’s in the nature of being a political hack. I’m an attorney.”
After the meeting, Gorman said his video was compliant with election regulations, arguing it was filmed outside the Municipal Complex, which he said was a public area.
“It would be like me having my commercial in (the Municipal Complex) up behind the dais,” Gorman said, contrasting his commercial to Umar’s senior-center barbecue appearance.
The argument about campaigning on municipal property escalated into a broader row over the performance of Gorman as mayor, which began in January 2020.
Coppola was the previous mayor of Galloway, serving from 2018 to 2020. He was ousted when Councilman Robert Maldonado, one of four Republicans on the council, broke ranks and voted with the body’s three Democrats to appoint Gorman.
Gorman defended his work as mayor, and argued Coppola was mischaracterizing conditions in the township and understated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said Coppola installed his own “cronies” in township government during his stint as mayor — something Coppola disputed.
After Coppola’s comment period at the meeting ended, Councilman Frank Santo, a Democrat, tried to restore a sense of unity to the meeting.
“(Election season) really does only divide us more, and it’s a shame we can’t get back to working together, because we really do get some great stuff done,” Santo said.
The Democratic candidates for council this year are Gorman, Crawford, Ken Kachnic and Sherri Parmenter. The GOP candidates are Umar, R.J. Amato III, Tom Bassford and Clifton Sudler Jr. Election Day is Nov. 2.
