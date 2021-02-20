Galloway business launches self-grooming pet product at Renault Winery

EGG HARBOR CITY — Debra LoFranco never could’ve imagined her life taking the turn it did in 2019.
After getting laid off from an executive position at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, she decided to continue tinkering with an idea she had for a pet product.
On Saturday, the 36-year-old Galloway Township resident launched that product during an event at Renault Winery. It is the latest of more than 4,000 products offered by De’ Vora, the business she also founded.
“Honestly, it’s so rewarding,” said LoFranco, who moved to South Jersey from New York in 2012 to work at Revel Casino Hotel. “I never thought that this would be my direction in life. I was so happy as a host in player development in casinos. I was in casinos for 10 years, and I was so happy doing it.”
The product is called Scratch Square, and it’s a toy used to help dogs and cats trim their nails by simply playing with it. LoFranco came up with the idea after seeing her dog experience pain and anxiety associated with getting his nails clipped. When the veterinarian recommended sedation as a solution, she began researching alternative methods.
“When I found that nothing was available, I was like, ‘Something has to give,’” LoFranco said. “So I literally went to the store and bought a crayon box, sand paper, duct tape and a hole puncher and I taped it all together, put some holes in it, put treats inside and he went nuts over it.”
When LoFranco realized what she had stumbled upon, she flew to Las Vegas to audition for the TV investment competition “Shark Tank.” She said the casting director encouraged her to call when she had a final product. The COVID-19 pandemic halted production and delayed the launch a year, so LoFranco may still appear on a future episode of the show.
Scratch Square is a hollow, rectangular rubber toy with a nail filing canvas on either side of it. Treats are placed in the hollow center so that while clawing for them, pets will inevitably trim their nails on the canvas.
Christina Hawkins came to the launch with her dog, 10-year-old Eva. Hawkins, of Egg Harbor Township, thinks something like Scratch Square could be a game changer in the world of pet products.
“This could become huge,” the 35-year-old said. “There are a lot of dogs out there that have paw issues and don’t let their owners touch their paws. Unfortunately, it becomes very painful for them over time. It’s costly to have to go to the vet or the groomer once or twice a month to get their nails done. So I think this product’s going to be amazing.”
Before the launch, LoFranco said the company saw nearly 350 preorders for about 500 total Scratch Squares.
LoFranco has also used the success of the company to create opportunities for young people in the community. She said De’ Vora is a community pet store, and the community aspect includes an exploratory internship program that not only give students opportunities in the real world, but helps them discover what they’re most interested in. A volunteer for the American Red Cross for the past six years, she said education and community outreach are some of her biggest passions.
“I think education and applying your abilities through real-life situations helped me advance as a person and as a professional,” LoFranco said. “When I was younger, I didn’t think things like that existed so much. There are classic internships, but you can’t really explore.
“Everybody wants to know what you want to do, and kids don’t really have that answer. They might need to explore a couple different options before they know that they want to be an astronaut or a fashion designer.”
