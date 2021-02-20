Galloway business launches self-grooming pet product at Renault Winery

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When LoFranco realized what she had stumbled upon, she flew to Las Vegas to audition for the TV investment competition “Shark Tank.” She said the casting director encouraged her to call when she had a final product. The COVID-19 pandemic halted production and delayed the launch a year, so LoFranco may still appear on a future episode of the show.

Scratch Square is a hollow, rectangular rubber toy with a nail filing canvas on either side of it. Treats are placed in the hollow center so that while clawing for them, pets will inevitably trim their nails on the canvas.

Christina Hawkins came to the launch with her dog, 10-year-old Eva. Hawkins, of Egg Harbor Township, thinks something like Scratch Square could be a game changer in the world of pet products.

“This could become huge,” the 35-year-old said. “There are a lot of dogs out there that have paw issues and don’t let their owners touch their paws. Unfortunately, it becomes very painful for them over time. It’s costly to have to go to the vet or the groomer once or twice a month to get their nails done. So I think this product’s going to be amazing.”

Before the launch, LoFranco said the company saw nearly 350 preorders for about 500 total Scratch Squares.