Turning Point CDC on Saturday will give away school supplies to local children.
The “Back 2 School” giveaway will begin at 1 p.m. at the Galloway Township Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, according to a release from the organizers.
Among the items to be distributed will be free Chromebook computers, backpacks and school supplies. Chromebooks will be limited to Galloway residents with IDs.
The student and guardian must be present, and the limit is one per household.
Backpacks and supplies will be for first through eighth graders. No IDs are required for the backpacks.
Organizers also will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, snack bags, McDonald’s gift cards and free ice cream for the first 100 kids.
The event will be a grab-and-go distribution. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
The giveaway is being organized in partnership with GreenLife Energy Solutions and the Atlantic City Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.