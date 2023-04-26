GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The seven-member Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday for a budget that will raise the property tax rate by 3.3 cents this year after eight consecutive years of municipal tax decreases.

"This is one of the most difficult budgets I ever worked on," Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr. said. "In a lot of ways, this time is more challenging."

In the past, the township faced talk of a state takeover and bankruptcy.

Along with more than $400,000 in expected increased salary costs, unanticipated expenses included more than $417,000 in increased health insurance costs and more than $323,000 in additional pension contributions, township Manager Chris Johansen said.

Municipal officials looked but could not find a less expensive health insurance plan, Johansen said.

The township tax levy increases from $16.79 million in 2022 to $17.75 million this year, Johansen said.

The municipal tax rate for this year will be 64.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value, Johansen said. Even with this increase, both the tax rate and the municipal levy are lower than they were in 2014. The municipal levy in 2014 was $18.5 million, and the property tax rate was 68.4 cents.

Auditor Leon Costello said the overall financial picture in the township is very good.

"Everybody was blindsided this year," Costello said. "I'm happy that it is as low an increase as it is."

Galloway is making its last long-term debt payment this year, Coppola said. The township received a $100,000 increase in its state aid revenue, but the state affected the municipality's costs by more than $1 million.

Even though there will be a tax increase this year, it is time for the township to start thinking about items that it wants to pay for and not just what it needs to pay for in the future, Coppola said.

Besides the municipal budget, Tuesday's meeting featured an issue — cannabis — that seems to come up at every council meeting recently, either on the agenda or during the public comment period.

One of the agenda items was a vote authorizing a redevelopment agreement with RGC1 LLC.

RGC1 proposes the construction of a two-story structure on Tilton Road containing 200,000 square feet of indoor space for the purpose of operating cannabis cultivation facilities that will feature the manufacturing, processing, production, packaging and transportation of cannabis and cannabis products, including concentrates, edibles, oils and ointments.

Jim DiNatale of RGC1 attended the meeting and said his company has spent a great deal of money during a close to two-year process to reach the redevelopment agreement stage.

DiNatale said he last spoke to township officials 60 days ago. There has been no engineer's report, but he said it is almost impossible for him to carry out all the recent changes made to the redevelopment agreement. The agreement was tabled during a meeting last month.

"The concern was the odor," Coppola said.

Representatives from the Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association have had input into the redevelopment process. Blue Heron Pines is located near the proposed RGC1 site.

DiNatale said everything in the current development agreement will not work.

"I am tired of kicking this thing down the road," Coppola said. "I don't want to wait another two months."

The redevelopment agreement was tabled again until the next regularly scheduled meeting of the council at 6:30 p.m. May 9.