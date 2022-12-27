Galloway adopts affordable-housing redevelopment plan

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Efforts are underway to make the township more affordable.

The Township Council adopted a redevelopment plan for an area around Wrangleboro Road on Dec. 13. The plan is designed to attract a residential project in which all units would be designated affordable housing, helping the township meet its obligations under the state Constitution.

The redevelopment plan asks for a project that creates 186 affordable units, according to a copy of the plan on the township website. The area designated for redevelopments runs from Wrangleboro Road between Navesink Drive and East Collins Road and includes part of Arctic, Atlantic, Baltic and Pacific avenues, as well as some interior, unnamed streets. State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, prepared the redevelopment plan. His firm, Polistina & Associates, serves as the township planner.

There are a mix of incomes to be drawn through the plan. A share of the units must be designated as affordable for moderate-income households, while another share must be affordable for low-income households. Some of the units must be affordable to households with very low incomes. Moderate income is defined as being between 80% and 50% of regional median income, while low income is set at less than half of area median income, and very low income is less than 30% of the regional median. According to Affordable Housing Professionals of New Jersey, the median regional income for a one-person household in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties is $60,768.

Those 186 affordable units are to be permitted per an affordable-housing overlay. The maximum density for the area will be eight units per gross acre. Any development in the area that does not enter into a redevelopment agreement with the township will be subject to the underlying zoning restrictions.

The plan has goals based on affordability and economic revitalization. It is meant to bring investment to the underdeveloped area “to reverse continued stagnation and put vacant underutilized land into use, with the overriding goal of providing a realistic opportunity for the construction of affordable housing” in the township. As such, there are plans for the units to be high quality, with a bevy of amenities available to residents. Permitted uses including the construction of basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard and tennis courts, along with a gym, a computer room, playgrounds, walking trails and gazebos.

The goal is to attract private investment into the redevelopment area, while keeping it eligible for federal, state, county and local government funding. The township can enter into a tax abatement agreement with any potential developer to subsidize the affordable units or an agreement that would grant tax exemptions in exchange for the developer making payments-in-lieu-of-taxes. The township may purchase land in the Wrangleboro Road area if needed to set development in motion.

A development would be subject a parking requirement of 1.8 off-street parking spaces per unit. It will not have to install electric-car charging stations due to the abundance of nearby stations. A project would have five charging stations within a 10-mile radius, including those at Absegami High School, Mainland Hospital, Swan Lake Resort, the Hampton Inn in Absecon and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township.

Township's obligation

The project is necessitated by the township’s obligations under the Mount Laurel doctrine. Established by a pair of rulings from the New Jersey Supreme Court in 1975 and 1983, the Mount Laurel doctrine says that a municipality has an obligation to provide affordable housing under the state Constitution.

A municipality’s target for affordable-housing credits is currently determined through negotiations with the state courts and the Fair Share Housing Center, an affordable-housing advocacy group. They set a target based off the amount of vacant land available for development in a municipality, among various other factors.

Different kinds of affordable-housing units can be worth different amount of housing credits. Bonuses are awarded if a unit meets certain criteria, such as being a rental property, senior-designated property or for addressing special needs, such as providing housing for people with disabilities.

Officials have indicated that the township needs to collect a total of 884 affordable-housing credits under its agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center, before the expiration of the current affordable-housing round in July 2025. Officials said in July that there are around 150 credits outstanding that the township needs to meet its housing requirement.

Any affordable-housing development must also be compliant with environmental regulations put in place by the Pinelands Commission, which regulates development in certain areas of the Pine Barrens. Those restrictions have previously frustrated plans in Egg Harbor Township to build a mixed-income housing project under the Timber Ridge Redevelopment plan, due to the financial burden placed on a developer by needing to acquire Pinelands Development Credits. The Egg Harbor Township Council eventually amended the plan, making a project finically feasible for a developer by cutting the affordable-housing requirement down from 50 of 252 units to 8 of 226 units.

Officials said the Wrangleboro Road area was ideal for an affordable housing project because it was not subject to such restrictions, although it does have to comply with certain wetland requirements.

The township was set to make a contribution to that goal with a planned, mixed-income residential development in Blue Heron Pines. The project would have featured 944 total units, of which 189 would have been designated affordable. Prospects for development eventually fell through, leaving the township in a hole.

Galloway and Bridgeton were previously stopped by entering into an agreement that would have reduced the former’s affordable-housing obligation in exchange for money from Galloway’s affordable trust fund. Fair Share Housing, which seeks to promote economic and racial integration in municipalities through the development of affordable housing, stopped the deal.

The township could lose all control of affordable development if it does not meet its state goal. Developers can issue a builder-remedy lawsuit against the township if the goals are unmet and force the township to allow the project to go forward.

The newly adopted redevelopment plan does not identify a particular developer, but Mayor Anthony Coppola said he and other township officials toured affordable-housing projects across South Jersey and were vetting potential candidates for a redevelopment agreement. He has previously said that bringing affordable housing into the township via redevelopment plan and agreement would help the township ensure the quality of the affordable-housing projects in the township and ensure they do not become a neighborhood blight. Such developments could also lead to long-term residents.

“I was really kind of blown away by the quality of some of the operators and the quality of product that they put out there,” Coppola said at the Dec. 13 Township Council meeting. “And it’s really interesting because the nicer the product, the less turnover they have as far as tenants go.”

Coppola said that the affordable units could make a home for a variety of people who are critical to the township’s success, including first-year teachers. He said he was confident the township could benefit from expanding affordable options, despite existing stereotypes that affordable housing developments could be a detriment to the township overall.

“The last thing we want is to have something that hurts our community," Coppola said. “We want something that’s going to help it and make Galloway a great place to live and an affordable place to live.”