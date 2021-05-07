 Skip to main content
Galloway 4th of July parade back on
Galloway 4th of July parade back on

Fourth of July parade in Galloway

The Fourth of July is celebrated in Smithville, Galloway Township, with the largest parade in the state. Thousands of spectators lined the streets surrounding Historic Smithville on Wednesday for the community event. Wednesday, July 4

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The Galloway Township 4th of July Parade will return this year.

The parade, the largest in the state, was initially canceled April 24. Gov. Phil Murphy's continued loosening of COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in "extreme" public interest in the resumption of the parade, Parade Committee Chairman Mike DiLullo said Friday.

"The Galloway Twp. 4th of July Parade Committee met last night and it’s Executive Board and full membership voted unanimously to have a parade on Saturday, July 3," he added.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. with a rain date of July 10.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

