EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two high education leaders are joining the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park's Board of Directors, the NARTP announced on Tuesday.

Both Atlantic Cape Community College President Barabara Gaba and Rutgers University Interim Dean of the School of Engineering Alberto Cuitiño will be on the board at least until their terms expire on Feb. 21, 2026.

Gaba, who is both Atlantic Cape's first woman and Black president, she is looking forward to helping support the Park, as a means of broadening the economic scope in South Jersey.

“It is an honor to serve on the NARTP Board,” Gaba said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is a tremendous opportunity to help advance economic development in Atlantic County while ensuring there are affordable educational pathways for our students, especially our underserved and underrepresented students, to take advantage of exciting careers in aeronautics.”

Cuitiño, who also is a professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, has expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A 2022 Faculty of the Year Honoree for Rutgers Engineering, his work has been published extensively in academic journals, and he is often invited to speak at conferences and other opportunities.

"By proudly accepting the invitation to join the NARTP board, I ensure that Rutgers University has a seat at the table as this aerospace innovation ecosystem is being developed in southern New Jersey,” Cuitiño said in a statement. “Both our students and faculty look forward to shaping the future of aviation at the NARTP."