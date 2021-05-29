Future of smoking in Atlantic City casinos up in the air

Smoke-Free Air Act commemorated on Atlantic City Boardwalk ATLANTIC CITY — The 15th anniversary of the NJ Smoke-Free Air Act was celebrated Thursday af…

“We also understand that air quality is extremely important to the health and safety of our valued employees and guests, which is why we have invested in state-of-the-art air filtration systems that circulate fresh air,” officials said. “With the onset of the pandemic, independent experts reviewed our air filtration systems, confirming their effectiveness in exchanging large volumes of air and keeping the air quality fresh and clean.”

On the other side of the argument, a handful of state lawmakers along with Smoke-Free Atlantic City, an organization that is part of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, have continued to push to uphold the ban.

Six state officials have co-sponsored legislation in the Senate that would close a loophole in the state law and eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and simulcasting facilities. Sens. Shirley Turner and Joseph Vitale are the primary sponsors of the bill with Sens. Patrick Diegnan Jr., Chris Brown (R-Atlantic), Loretta Weinberg and Teresa Ruiz cosponsoring it.

The 2007 New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act eliminated indoor smoking for nearly all establishments throughout the state but granted an exemption for Atlantic City’s gambling halls. Atlantic City passed an ordinance restricting casino smoking to no more than 25% of the gaming floor.

