Furor over proposed Galloway Township alternative-education charter school

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would be run by a company called Camelot.
According to what appears to be the company website, Camelot works on “helping school districts support students who are grappling with the effects of extreme poverty, trauma, and insecurity.”
A company called Camelot Education has previously attracted attention for allegations of staff-on-student violence, according to a report produced by ProPublica and Slate. Geoff Ashton, the executive director at the Special Education Services Inc. division of Fullbloom, a company which acquired Camelot in December 2020, declined to confirm that the Camelot Education alleged of staff-on-student violence was the same Camelot Education behind the planned school in Galloway.
During the council meeting’s public comment section, Anna Jezycki argued the school would bring “troubled” children into Galloway who she said would hurt the township.
The school would be housed in a building roughly across the street from the Municipal Complex at 313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, which is owned by KJD LLC.
The first weekend of early voting went well in the region, elections officials said Monday, …
In August 2020, the Atlantic City Board of Education approved a contract with Camelot Education Resources to provide alternative education through June 2023.
The township zoning permit granted to KJD lists that the Atlantic City Board of Education had contracted with Camelot Education for the school in Galloway.
The Atlantic City School District did not reply to a request for comment.
Township Solicitor Albert Marmero said at the meeting that the township Zoning Office issued a zoning permit to KJD for Camelot in September 2020, with additional permits for interior construction being obtained for Camelot over the next year.
Marmero said the Zoning Office indicated to Camelot that it would still need to submit a site plan to the township Planning Board. Marmero said he spoke with Jack Plackter, an attorney for KJD, who he said seemed to agree that a site plan would still need to be submitted.
Contacted by The Press of Atlantic City, Plackter said he had further conversations with his client since his talk with Marmero. He now says that while the zoning permit indicated a site plan may be needed, the fact that the township had granted KJD construction permits implied a site plan was no longer needed. He also emphasized that he and his client were willing to meet with the relevant authorities from the township.
ABSECON — A Galloway Township man was arrested after he pointed a gun at a fellow patron at …
Marmero said he anticipated that Camelot would also need to obtain approval from Atlantic County and the state Department of Education prior to its opening. He said “there doesn’t seem to be any indication” Camelot has received these approvals.
“So obviously, they’ve started the process, but it sounds like they have some work to do to get where they need to be,” Marmero said.
Police Chief Donna Higbee, while not commenting on the planned Camelot school specifically, said she wanted the township to keep police and residents better informed about new businesses in town.
“When I have to find out about new businesses, or new schools, or new things that may bring potential harm to our residents, our businesses, my police officers, from people from other jurisdictions, and then I have to dig and look for answers, I’m not happy about that,” Higbee told council Tuesday. “We deserve better as a township.”
Higbee said she understood how certain decisions about zoning and planning regulations were not “within (her) purview,” but she wanted the police to have the opportunity to weigh in on these decisions.
“When I have to dig and do my research as the head of public safety in this town, and I’m ignored when I ask questions, or people try to intimidate me by calling their attorneys, I don’t go away, and I’m not intimidated that easily,” Higbee said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Galloway Township man faces a series of charges after city Police allegedl…
Speaking with The Press after the meeting, Higbee emphasized she was not talking about any specific business or school. She said she was instead speaking generally about the need to keep police informed about new entities that enter the township.
Jezycki also expressed frustration with having not been informed of the school sooner by the township.
“Why wasn’t the (police) chief told about this? Why wasn’t the public told about this? And now the question is, to council, who on this council knew about that?”
Members of the council who responded to Jezycki expressed support for the Police Department and said they had only learned of the plans involving Camelot after the last council meeting Oct. 12.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.