 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funny Farm undergoes makeover to help grow more produce

  • 0

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Feeding over 600 mouths just got a little easier for Laurie Zaleski.

Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, owned by Zaleski, teamed up with Love, Tito's Block to Block to make over the farm Friday morning. The makeover focused on growing produce sold to the community with 100% of proceeds going back toward the animals and the charity, according to a news release.

Tito's Handmade Vodka and its community garden and farm program helped the Funny Farm triple the size of its farm, build to greenhouses and grow more produce for the animals and community.

Volunteers worked to construct a brand new greenhouse and build additional growing spaces to cultivate produce year round. The volunteers also harvested the late summer produce, planted for the fall and helped prep for the next growing season.

The farm offers a self-service produce wagon parked at its front gate and encourages people to leave donations in exchange for produce, though donations are not required. 

People are also reading…

The Funny Farm, located on 25 acres of property in the Mizpah section of the township, provides food, shelter, medical care and love to over 600 animals. 

Zaleski, who opened the non-profit 510c(3) charitable organization in 2000, has had a busy 2022, from releasing her autobiography, “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals,” in February to the overwhelming rise in popularity of the farm to visitors and national media.

The farm is open to the public Tuesdays and Sundays, and it relies heavily on donations and volunteers.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Abdication, divorce, racism: Queen Elizabeth's crises

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News