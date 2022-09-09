Funny Farm undergoes makeover to help grow more produce

Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary teamed up with Love, Tito's Block to Block to make over the farm Friday morning. The makeover focused on growing produce sold to the community with 100% of proceeds going back toward the animals and the charity, according to a news release. (Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary / Provided)
Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, Provided
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Feeding over 600 mouths just got a little easier for Laurie Zaleski.
Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, owned by Zaleski, teamed up with Love, Tito's Block to Block to make over the farm Friday morning. The makeover focused on growing produce sold to the community with 100% of proceeds going back toward the animals and the charity, according to a news release.
Tito's Handmade Vodka and its community garden and farm program helped the Funny Farm triple the size of its farm, build to greenhouses and grow more produce for the animals and community.
Volunteers worked to construct a brand new greenhouse and build additional growing spaces to cultivate produce year round. The volunteers also harvested the late summer produce, planted for the fall and helped prep for the next growing season.
The farm offers a self-service produce wagon parked at its front gate and encourages people to leave donations in exchange for produce, though donations are not required.
Zaleski, who opened the non-profit 510c(3) charitable organization in 2000, has had a busy 2022, from releasing her autobiography, “Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals,” in February to the overwhelming rise in popularity of the farm to visitors and national media.
The farm is open to the public Tuesdays and Sundays, and it relies heavily on donations and volunteers.
