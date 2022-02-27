Funny Farm Rescue owner enjoying national recognition from new book

MAYS LANDING — Laurie Zaleski is still waiting for somebody to shake her awake from this dream she's having.

It's real, though. The evidence was there when she opened up a copy of People magazine at CVS recently and saw her autobiography dubbed "Book of the Week." Or when USA Today dubbed it a top five book not to miss. The Washington Post and New York Post wanted interviews, and The Associated Press did a book review. A radio show in Europe called for an interview, as well.

Zaleski's book, "Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals," has only been on shelves since Tuesday. It tells the story of Zaleski's childhood escape from an abusive father to the opening of Funny Farm Rescue in the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township in 2000.

"It has been such an exciting time," Zaleski said Sunday morning, sitting in the busy kitchen of her home on property, dogs and cats lounging around and Nikki, the 9-year-old diva of a cockatoo, squawking in the other room.

"I mean, everybody knew the farm and I had a little bit of celebrity-ism in the animal world ... but not like the general public. I'm getting calls from people who have never been to the farm or know anything about it, and they see me in People magazine. And, I'm hearing from people I haven't heard from in 20 or 30 years. It's been fun reconnecting with people and meeting knew people. It's blowing my mind."

The Funny Farm, which opened in 2000, is a non-profit 510c(3) charitable organization. It is open to the public Tuesdays and Sundays, and it relies heavily on donations.

Zaleski lives on the farm with Matt Reeves, who is her social media coordinator, right-hand man and best friend. Funny Farm relies on the dozens of volunteers that help take care of the 600-plus animals on site, many in need of extra attention.

Word of the farm reached event organizers in Georgia, and Zaleski was invited to the Savannah Book Festival held earlier this month. This self-proclaimed "farm girl" and first-time author was mixing it up with polished writers debuting their ninth or 10th books.

It was a bit pretentious, and Zaleski didn't feel like she fit in. But, they were nice, she said.

One author asked Zaleski when did her book come out, and Zaleski told her the upcoming Tuesday.

"She said, 'Wait a second, you were invited to Savanah Book Festival and your book isn't even released yet?' I didn't know. This was all brand new to me," Zaleski said, laughing at the recollection.

Signing day

A line had formed near the entrance of the Funny Farm on Sunday, waiting for Zaleski to come out and sign copies of her book.

Richard Lankford, district manager for Books-A-Million, and the Mays Landing store's assistant general manager Kathy Bock, were on hand selling copies Sunday. The store hosted a signing Saturday with Zaleski. Lankford said about 55 people showed up in the two hours she was there.

Molly Jolly, 75, of Mays Landing, has been volunteering at Funny Farm since May 2020. She was helping readers fill out index cards with information for Zaleski to help with signing their copies.

Jolly just started the book and already thinks Zaleski's life could be a movie.

"It is so amazing, because Laurie is such an amazing person herself," Jolly said through tears. "To have this kind of recognition, it just warms my heart."

Michele O'Brien, 52, and Tom Murphy, 53, both of Voorhees, Camden County, frequent the Funny Farm. They have even helped rescue a German shepherd named Scooby who lives on the farm now.

"The things that she does is so selfless," O'Brien said. "She deserves it. She's like an angel for the animals."

Robert Hebert, 64, and Janet Mason, 72, have been bringing their great grandchildren to the farm for the last few years. Zaleski has been to their Egg Harbor Township home before to rescue some birds.

"She's a great person. She's got a big heart for everyone and everything. That's why we like to come here," said Hebert, who couldn't wait to start reading Zaleski's book.

Annie's story

Zaleski is quick to admit she knew nothing about becoming an author. She's a graphic designer and owns her own company, Art-Z Graphics.

But, her story is one worth telling.

Zaleski grew up in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, Gloucester County. She came from a nice upper-middle-class family, she said.

"And, my dad was really abusive and a cheater, and he started having these rages and started to beat my mom," Zaleski said. "Not slap her around a little. Like beatings and bloody, and we left two times. Finally, the third time, it was at knifepoint in the hallway. He got an axe out. It was crazy."

Zaleski's mom, Annie, took Laurie, who was 5 years old at the time, and her two siblings to a shack in the woods they rented for $100 a month. There were no windows, electricity or running water. Annie had no money, no credit card or driver's license because her husband wouldn't let her have one. She was only armed with a high school education.

"It was her raising three kids by herself with no skills, medial jobs, and we kept getting robbed," Zaleski said. "Anything friends and family gave us, we'd get robbed. And, then we got robbed six times in three months."

Annie would work for an animal rescue cleaning cages and brought home a watch dog to protect the home. Then, she started bringing home other animals, and that's where the love for animal rescue began.

Even in moments of weakness, Zaleski remembers her mother's greatest moments of strength.

"She was like a superhero and still is in my mind," even 22 years after Zaleski's mom died from brain cancer at 52.

Zaleski would tell her mom she should write a book. She promised to buy a farm for her mom so they could rescue animals.

Shortly after Annie's death in 2000, Zaleski closed on the purchase that is now Funny Farm Rescue. Twenty-two years later, she's now telling Annie's story.

Zaleski had been working on this book for over three years. It was difficult recalling some of the tragic stories in writing. But, she called it therapy, since she has no down time working a job and running a farm.

"Somebody had to tell it, and I thought my mom was gonna tell it, and I was trying to get her to tell it," Zaleski said. "It's more of my mother's story told from my perspective. Because, it really is her life leaving an abusive relationship and surviving.

"It's a story of survival."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

