top story

Funny Farm pursuing investigation after cat dumper doesn't come forward

Cats.jpg

Six cats, including three kittens, relax at the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary after arriving unexpectedly at the facility in Mays Landing on Tuesday morning.

 Laurie Zaleski, provided

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary is left with having to hand over video of six cats being unexpectedly dropped off outside its gate to authorities now that no one has admitted to doing it on Tuesday.

Funny Farm posted to its Facebook page that it is handing over of a woman the shelter's owner, Laurie Zaleski, said left three adult cats and three kittens outside the front gate. The woman was captured on video recorded by the farm's security cameras Zaleski had installed after 21 cats were dropped off unexpectedly at the farm in November 2020.

"The person who dumped these cats did not come forward so we are pursuing other avenues," the farm said.

The farm did not specify if it was handing over evidence to local police or the ASPCA.

Fearing retaliation against the woman, the farm intends to not publish video of the cats being left out front for someone to recognize the woman.

Thus far, the cats appear healthy since their stay at Funny Farm began earlier this week.

"We are awaiting a vet visit, but they are doing well in their quarantine area we had to build," the farm's post read.

After finding the cats Tuesday, Zaleski took the Facebook, reminding people through a video that, being a charity-and volunteer-based animal shelter, she's limited to how many animals she can take in. That's why people need to research what other facilities they can properly surrender an animal at, she said.

Since Zaleski's video, cat food, litter and cleaning supplies have been donated to the shelter to help care for the cats.

"Every single envelope and box that we receive is filled with love and is so much appreciated," the post read. "There are a lot of good people out there and we see it every day."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

