Funny Farm in Hamilton Township hosts annual Fall Festival

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary held its annual Fall Festival on Sunday at its 15-acre site in the Mizpah section of the township.
Hundreds of visitors came to the farm to participate in such activities as hayrides, face painting, raffles, pumpkin painting, races and, of course, feeding the hundreds of animals.
A wide variety of merchandise and food vendors were also on hand. Musical entertainment was donated by The South 557 Band. All proceeds from the event were donated to Funny Farm Rescue 501(c)3 charity.
The sanctuary’s mission is to prevent the cruelty to animals by increasing the awareness of animal abuse through education.
