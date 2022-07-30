Funky Pickle Classic has Ventnor dinking

VENTNOR — Hundreds of pickleball players, pickleball enthusiasts and locals looking for a good time came out to the pickleball courts on Atlantic Avenue Saturday morning for the second annual Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic, hosted by Funky Pickle Productions and presented by Atlantic Medical Imaging.

The classic is a free public event that features vendors, live music and entertainment and also a pickleball tournament.

Last year the tournament bought in about 500 attendees, but Maggie Corrado, co-founder of Funky Pickle Productions, hoped to bring in about 1,000 people throughout the day this year since there are new aspects to the event, including live music, a social scramble and more vendors.

"The pickleball community is very passionate," said Corrado. "We have people playing with their families, friends. It's something everybody can do."

Pickleball is a paddle sport played with a plastic ball on a court, kind of like tennis but easier, which adds to its ever-growing popularity in the area and across the United States. About 4.8 million people play pickleball in the U.S., according to data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

"The sport itself is social by nature," said Geriann Picchioni, a summer resident of Margate who was participating in the Pickle Down bracket of the tournament with her pickleball partner Ari Goldberger, who also has a summer home in Margate. "You have to partner up with people, so you get to know people like that. You can just show up and people welcome you."

That's how Picchioni started playing pickleball four years ago, when her friends encouraged her to play with them instead of running on the Ventnor Boardwalk.

"This is like a music festival for pickleball players. Anybody and everybody that plays pickleball will be there," said Picchioni, who also participated in last year's classic with Goldberger as team Smash 08402.

More than 200 players of varying ages and skill levels played in three tournament brackets that spanned seven courts for the chance to get a first-, second- or third-place medal or trophy, but most importantly, bragging rights. The Get Funky bracket was for intermediate players, the Get Funkier bracket was for high intermediate players and the Pickle Down bracket was for more advanced players, including pros.

“Funky Pickle is not just a pickleball tournament. It is live music, great food and drink, engaging social activities and friendly competition to bring to life a party atmosphere around a pickleball tournament,” said Alex Greer, co-founder of Funky Pickle Productions. “It’s more of a spirited gathering than a typical sports event, and there are elements that cater to all attendees of all ages.”

The classic had sponsors like Water Dog Smokehouse providing food to attendees, live bands like Don't Call Me Francis performing in the Sandbox section of the courts, and pickleball merchandise from Landing Creek and Fromuth Pickleball.

There was even a Pickleball 101 clinic with pro pickleballer and Pickleball Forum creator Aspen Kern. Additionally, there was the chance to challenge Top 3 world-ranked pickleball pros Riley and Lindsey Newman.

The classic includes a philanthropic block party that raises funds for a different cause each year. Last year's event took place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and raised funds for the All Clear Foundation, which provides mental health services and resources to emergency responders and their families.

This year's proceeds will go to the AMI Foundation's Digital Mammography Van, which provides free breast cancer screenings for women in underserved communities throughout South Jersey.

"This has been great. It's definitely grown since last year, and we've already done four screenings," said Carla Wyatt, the AMI Foundation's director of marketing.

Rose Marie Quirk, a two-time breast cancer survivor from Egg Harbor Township, made the ceremonial first serve for this year's classic.

"It keeps you healthy and gives you a purpose," said Quirk, who's been playing pickleball for more than six years and was there with friends competing in Saturday's Pickle Down bracket. "Tennis courts are big, so the older you get, the harder it gets to play. But playing a game of pickleball gets you in shape faster than you think. I'm doing pretty good for 64."

Quirk said after her second diagnosis of breast cancer, her "pickleball people" came through for her. They encouraged her to keep active by continuing to play the sport, and even decorated a pickleball court to support her throughout her fight with breast cancer.

VOTE: Would you support baseball if it returned to Atlantic City? ATLANTIC CITY — Since the Atlantic City Surf played their last game at Sandcastle Stadium in…

Pickleballers at the classic agreed that the culture and community that surround pickleball were the main draws to the sport.

"You can play for hours and not realize it," Quirk said.

"I've met so many people, so many friends because of pickleball," Picchioni said.

Corrado's goal is to expand the classic not just in the shore town but beyond.

"The community rallied for it," said Corrado. "It gives the community something to do. And it's not something specific to this area; you can do it everywhere."

For anyone interested in trying pickleball, Quirk had some advice.

"Take a lesson first. Get lots of practice, and then play," she said.