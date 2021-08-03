 Skip to main content
Funeral held for State Police lieutenant from Galloway
Funeral held for State Police lieutenant from Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Memorial services for State Police Lt. Matthew Razukas were held Tuesday afternoon in the township.

Razukas, a Galloway resident and father of four, died Friday at 51. Services were held at Beacon Evangelical Free Church on Sixth Avenue.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Razukas graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy in 2001 after attending the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and serving as a U.S. Park Police officer for four years. According to his obituary, he was best known for his expertise as a fatal accident and crash reconstruction investigator.

Attendance at the funeral was expected to be so large that Atlantic County issued a traffic advisory for the area around the church.

Razukas, Matthew

Razukas

