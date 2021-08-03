Funeral for State Police lieutenant from Galloway scheduled for Tuesday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
The service for Lt. Matthew Razukas, 51, of Galloway, will be at Beacon Evangelical Church from 1 to 4 p.m. A large attendance is expected. Atlantic County issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday in the area of the church at 420 Sixth Ave., near the Galloway Municipal Building.
Officials have not said how Razukas died.
Razukas, born in Brooklyn, New York, graduated from the New Jersey State Police Academy in 2001 after attending the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and serving as a United States Park Police officer for four years. According to his obituary, he was best known for his expertise as a fatal accident and crash reconstruction investigator.
At home, he was known as a loving father and a lover of spicy foods, even growing his own ghost peppers and Carolina reapers. To his wife, he also was known as the “selfie king” and would regularly send her random work photos, his obituary states.
Razukas is survived by his wife, Lisette; children Megan, Ryan, Kyle and Riley; mother Elizabeth, brother Christian; aunt Julia Baldachino; and nephews and nieces.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.