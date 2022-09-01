Funeral for Northfield police officer who died in off-duty accident set for Monday

NORTHFIELD — Johnathan Scull, a city police officer who was killed in an off-duty accident Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Labor Day following two viewings.

Scull, 27, died while he was working on his personal vehicle, according to his obituary.

The officer’s death sparked tributes from police departments across South Jersey, many sharing their condolences on social media, and some including the Northfield police shield with a black-and-blue stripe across the middle. The black stripe is a symbol of mourning and respect to a fallen police officer.

“John truly loved his police officer comrades and strived to be the most compassionate police officer one could be,” his family wrote in an obituary that appears in Friday’s edition of The Press of Atlantic City.

The 2014 Mainland Regional High School graduate had loved police work since he was a child, when he would put on a police shirt and pull over cars in his wagon.

“During the academy, to no one’s surprise, John of course excelled in the evasive driving block,” his obituary read.

Scull joined Northfield’s police force in 2020, first as a part-time special law enforcement officer, then as a code enforcement officer.

He was recently promoted to a full-time officer, according to a letter issued Wednesday by police Chief Paul S. Newman.

“It was an honor to have him as part of our team, and he will be greatly missed by all of us,” Newman wrote.

After graduating from high school, Scull studied science at Atlantic Cape Community College, later earning a certificate in mortuary science from Mercer County Community College.

Being related to the owners of Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, Scull served as one of its funeral directors, lending a hand to Wimberg Funeral Home as well, the obituary states.

An avid runner and hiker, he traveled frequently, most recently traveling cross-country with his girlfriend. Both “had dreams of continuing travel and exploration.”

Besides being a star athlete in high school and a police officer, Scull enjoyed being around people and sought to be friendly.

“John was loved by all who knew him, worked with him, and were helped by him,” the obituary states.

Funeral services for Scull will begin with a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A second visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway Township.

Following an 11 a.m. funeral service, Scull will be buried at Port Republic Cemetery.