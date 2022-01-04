 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral for Atlantic City firefighter to be held Saturday
0 Comments
top story

Funeral for Atlantic City firefighter to be held Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As tidal flooding and snow rip through Atlantic City, Meteorologist Joe Martucci was with Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans to talk about storm preparations, his thoughts on the weather whiplash and more. The two come to you from Melrose Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Fire Department and the Carfagno family will hold funeral services for Firefighter Anthony Carfagno on Saturday, the city said Tuesday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carfagno, a member of the department for more than 23 years, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 21, the city said in a news release.

Visitation will begin at noon at the Port Republic Church at 118 Main St. in Port Republic. The service will begin at 2 p.m., with presentation of Fire Department honors outside the church immediately following the service.

The Fire Department requests the strict following of COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and masks, if attending the service in person, the city said.

For those who wish to attend virtually, the service will be livestreamed at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/65972.

Anthony Carfagno

Carfagno

 Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Carfagno, Anthony
Obituaries

Carfagno, Anthony

  • Updated

Carfagno, Anthony Michael, - 58, of Galloway, passed away on December 21, 2021. Anthony was born in Philadelphia, PA and was an area resident …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News