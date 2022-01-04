Funeral for Atlantic City firefighter to be held Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Fire Department and the Carfagno family will hold funeral services for Firefighter Anthony Carfagno on Saturday, the city said Tuesday night.
Carfagno, a member of the department for more than 23 years, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 21, the city said in a news release.
Visitation will begin at noon at the Port Republic Church at 118 Main St. in Port Republic. The service will begin at 2 p.m., with presentation of Fire Department honors outside the church immediately following the service.
The Fire Department requests the strict following of COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and masks, if attending the service in person, the city said.
For those who wish to attend virtually, the service will be livestreamed at webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/65972.
