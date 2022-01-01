Funeral arrangements made for former Holy Spirit football star who died in crash

Services have been set for Donta Pollock, a former Holy Spirit High School football star who died days after being injured in a car accident Christmas Eve.

A family member of Pollock's posted on social media that a viewing and service for Pollock will be held Thursday at Crossroads Fellowship at 101 N. First Street in Pleasantville. A viewing is set for 9 to 11 a.m., with the service to follow.

Pollock died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a single-car crash Dec. 24 on the Atlantic City Expressway. He was 28. The Pleasantville man was traveling west when he lost control of his Kia Sorrento near milepost 2.9 shortly after 2:30 a.m., State Police said.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned. Pollock was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Thursday.

Pollock was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was later pronounced dead, Goez said.

No other passengers were in Pollock’s vehicle, Goez said. The crash remains under investigation.