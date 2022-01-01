 Skip to main content
Funeral arrangements made for former Holy Spirit football star who died in crash
Donta Pollock, who starred for Holy Spirit High School's football team in 2010 and 2011, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a car accident Christmas Eve.

Services have been set for Donta Pollock, a former Holy Spirit High School football star who died days after being injured in a car accident Christmas Eve.

A family member of Pollock's posted on social media that a viewing and service for Pollock will be held Thursday at Crossroads Fellowship at 101 N. First Street in Pleasantville. A viewing is set for 9 to 11 a.m., with the service to follow.

Pollock died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a single-car crash Dec. 24 on the Atlantic City Expressway. He was 28. The Pleasantville man was traveling west when he lost control of his Kia Sorrento near milepost 2.9 shortly after 2:30 a.m., State Police said.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned. Pollock was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Thursday.

Pollock was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was later pronounced dead, Goez said.

No other passengers were in Pollock’s vehicle, Goez said. The crash remains under investigation.

Pollock was a centerpiece of Spirit’s state championship runs in 2010 and 2011, along with fellow running back Nigel Jones. Pollock and Jones helped make Spirit one of South Jersey’s best rushing attacks.

Pollock rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League-best 1,868 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2010, earning him Press Player of the Year accolades.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family handle funeral costs.

"We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of a beloved son, father, uncle, brother, cousin, and friend, Donta J. Pollock. Donta was loved by his family and friends, and always had a way to make you laugh. Remembered best as an absolute tank on the football field, Donta will truly be missed by all," his family wrote on GoFundMe.

