Funds for human trafficking prevention, energy efficiency approved by CRDA

ATLANTIC CITY – The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors approved funding for several initiatives on Tuesday, including to continue a human trafficking intervention for an additional year and a study of energy efficiency at the authority properties.

The board gave unanimous approval to put more than $200,000 to fund the efforts of Volunteers of America Delaware Valley for its human trafficking program in Atlantic City, which includes outreach to human trafficking victims and intervention on their behalf.

Those funds include $40,000 in unspent money remaining from a previous grant.

The Volunteers of America had already been working in Atlantic City on issues related to substance abuse, mental health and housing.

In 2020, the CRDA approved a grant of $235,000 to launch a pilot program aimed at helping victims of human trafficking.

COVID-19 caused delays in beginning the program. The funds approved by the CRDA board will allow those efforts to continue for an additional year, with the program set to continue until Jan. 17, 2024.

The board also approved funding for an energy savings project. Authority staff said energy costs made up a considerable percentage of the costs for CRDA facilities.

The board approved a fund reservation of up to $455,000 and approved an energy savings improvement project for the Atlantic City Convention Center, as well as for the Atlantic City Rail Terminal, the East and West Hall of the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, the Wave Parking Garage and the authority’s main office.

The authority also approved funding for the AtlantiCare Safe Beginnings Initiative, which included reallocating funds unspent from previous years of the program. The board unanimously approved a fund reservation of $134,244 this year, and an aggregate not to exceed $1.44 million for the prenatal and maternal health care program.

Breaking News