Funding gap may mean Longport fireworks show is a no-go

LONGPORT — The borough's annual Labor Day weekend fireworks show may be in jeopardy this year if $6,100 can't be raised.

The Longport Public Library's Board on Thursday rejected a proposal to use the money from its budget for the display.

Traditionally, the Fire Department accepts donations from about 15 to 20 summer residents and sets the money aside to be able to fund its end-of-summer event. Those donations weren't provided this year, and the department wasn't going to track them down, said Fire Department President Anthony Vicchiarelli.

"We didn't do it before, so we weren't going to start," Vicchiarelli said.

The Fire Department does want the fireworks to happen, agreeing to donate $1,000, Vicchiarelli said.

A private donor is providing $5,000, and another gave $100, leaving the borough $6,100 short.

The Fire Department issued a statement on its Facebook page Friday, clarifying to the public that it holds onto money willingly donated by residents for the show but does not actively fundraise for it.

"Our Volunteer Firefighters are here to serve our residents and visitors 24/7/365," the post reads. "And we support all of the groups and organizations in Longport. And in this case we support the Longport Library, but they chose to not move forward with this event."

Mayor Nicholas Russo, who is also a member of the city's library board, turned to the board for funding because it has a budget for a variety of programs.

"Libraries, as we know, have morphed into something much more than when I was going to school," Russo said. "You went to a library to do research and borrow books. Now, it's very common to have yoga classes and card games and different things for senior citizens."

The library board failed to approve the funding during a special meeting Thursday, deadlocking on a vote of 4-4.

"I thought it would be a good match," Russo said of asking the library board for help.

Board members held mixed views about using the library's money to help the borough put on its show, said Russo and board member Damen Tomassi, both of whom voted yes on the proposal.

Knowing the show has been privately funded by other donors, like the borough's historical museum, board member Trish English voted no to avoid spending taxpayer revenue.

But after learning the library would only fund half of the bill while listening to other opinions during the meeting, English changed her mind, she said.

"I knew how it was funded prior," English said, "but I didn't know we had half the dollars already collected for this year."

English, who has been a full-time borough resident since 2016, said Friday she hopes the board's decision isn't the end of efforts to bring fireworks back to town this year.

"I think the residents of Longport really enjoy it, and it brings so many families and people together," English said. "We look forward to it every year."

Except for a few years where fireworks were grounded because of the weather, the end-of-summer display has been a borough tradition for 15 years, Russo said, and a way to join other Jersey Shore towns, like its northern neighbor, Margate, in closing out the season with style.

"I don't know anyone that doesn't like fireworks," Russo said, adding Longport is one of the few shore towns that have a fireworks show at the end of summer. "It's something that usually brings the community together, and I think it's good for a small town like us."

Without fireworks illuminating the borough's sky, it just won't be the same end-of-summer atmosphere, Tomassi said.

"We've paid an author $10,000 to speak before for just a small room full of people, whereas this would have been $6,100 to benefit the entire community," Tomassi said.

There's also an economic benefit to lighting up the fireworks at summer's end, he said.

"That brings a lot of folks to town, folks that are going to go and visit other local businesses while they're here," Tomassi said.

Attempts to find funding are continuing, Tomassi and Russo said.

Russo said he still anticipates a fireworks display on Labor Day weekend, at least for this year.

"I'm going to move forward" with fundraising, he said.