Funding for emergency vehicles, infrastructure in Absecon moves closer to approval

ABSECON — City Council on Wednesday announced the first passage of $2.2 million in bonds for various infrastructure improvements and the purchase of multiple emergency vehicles.
According to the public notice, the ordinance will be further considered for final passage after public during at a regular meeting April 15.
If approved, the money will go toward the purchase of equipment and vehicles for the police department, a new fire truck for the fire department, the 2021 Road Improvement Program, Phase II of a dredging project, a flood mitigation project, streetscape improvements, and the purchase of traffic equipment for the Public Safety Department.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
