Funded or not, no real move to eliminate Jersey Shore lifeguard pensions

After an audit from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller found Brigantine had drastically underfunded its lifeguard pension plan and was essentially $4.5 million short of its obligations, Mayor Vince Sera suggested every beach town was facing similar issues.

The report brought the issue of lifeguard pensions, first required in a state law approved in the 1920s, under public scrutiny.

Around the region, annual municipal contributions toward lifeguard pensions range from $103,212 in Margate to more than $1 million in Atlantic City.

Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic, was the mayor of Atlantic City six years ago, when Gov. Chris Christie criticized the city’s pension plan for lifeguards.

Christie was in the process of taking over Atlantic City’s debt-plagued local government, and Guardian insists that governor’s attitude toward Atlantic City was generally combative.

But on this topic, there was more agreement than normal.

Guardian, in fact, still favors a gradual ending of the practice.

“We should honor the pensions that we promised, but going forward, new guards would not keep putting money in,” Guardian said.

In 2016, then-state Senate President Steve Sweeney introduced legislation to end the lifeguard pension program, but it went nowhere. Guardian and other lawmakers contacted for this article said no one seems interested in the issue now.

Some towns say the payments aren’t an issue.

“At this point, our lifeguard pension is not a draw on us,” said Todd Burkey, chief financial officer for North Wildwood. He said the city pays $48,000 a year toward lifeguard pensions.

Fred Miller, who spent decades with the Ocean City Beach Patrol, would rather keep it that way. He started as a lifeguard in Stone Harbor in 1960 and worked every summer with the Ocean City Beach Patrol from 1965 to 1997, working as a teacher in Pennsauken during the rest of the year. He now divides his time between Ocean City and Florida, and said he gets about $5,000 a year from his lifeguard pension.

“Nobody’s living happily ever after on it, that’s for sure,” he said. But he sees the pension as a good incentive for older guards to remain on the beach, providing experience and guidance to younger guards.

Some towns are not required to offer a pension plan for lifeguards. Avalon, for instance, does not offer such a plan. Under the state law, towns, township and boroughs on the ocean do not have to offer pensions.

Even in cities where they are available, not every guard gets a pension. A lifeguard has to serve for at least 20 years and reach the age of 45 to be paid an annual amount based on half of an average of annual salaries.

Most lifeguards spend a few years on the beach while in high school or college, but many are required to contribute to the pension plan. A small percentage stay with a beach patrol long enough to be eligible for the pension.

“They’re paying for it, but they don’t get it,” Miller said. And while most end up with a modest sum, a few retired guards bring in as much as $60,000.

“Some guys are getting big money,” Miller said.

According to several sources, the pension plan was created with Atlantic City in mind, and Atlantic City spends more than average. The 2022 approved city budget shows $1.33 million for lifeguard pensions. That’s one-tenth the $13.4 million the city pays toward police and firefighter pensions in the same budget.

“Ending pensions for new guards is not something that’s been a topic of conversation within the city,” said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for the city.

In Ocean City, City Council had also asked the state to allow it to end the pension program, to no effect. Council President Pete Madden said no one on council has discussed the matter for years, and there is no current move to change the pension in Ocean City.

The city is currently in negotiations with the Ocean City Lifeguard Association on a new contract. In recent years, members of the public have called on the city to increase the annual pay for lifeguards, suggesting the current pay levels have led to shortages of guards, although city spokesperson Doug Bergen said over the summer that recruitment was no more difficult than in other years.

In a statement posted to social media over Labor Day weekend, the Ocean City Lifeguard Association said island visitors depend on the lifeguards, who are an important part of the city’s reputation for safety.

But guards in the city are paid less than those in neighboring towns, the statement alleges.

“Lifeguarding at the Jersey Shore is indeed a summer job, not a career. But it’s demanding work. It’s proven lifesaving work. And it’s valuable work,” the statement reads.

Ocean City employed about 160 guards over the summer, with $1.625 million budgeted for Beach Patrol salaries and an additional $85,500 for other expenses.

The city also contributed $240,000 to the pension fund, with an additional $50,000 in contributions from active lifeguards. Meanwhile, 43 retired guards collected a pension totaling about $300,000 this year, an average of $6,977 per retired guard.

By comparison, auditors found that in Brigantine, employee contributions exceed the city’s contributions, which in 2021 were roughly $20,000, but which the city tripled last year to $60,000.