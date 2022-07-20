Funambula circus comes to Borgata for the weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — Roughly 70 people stood with jaws dropped and hearts clenched Wednesday in the surface parking lot at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, focused less on the sweltering heat and more on the performances of the Funambula circus.

The event served as a preview for this weekend’s shows at Borgata.

Children, parents and curious passersby ventured by the parking lot to watch Bello Nock open the showcase by swinging around the top of a 40-foot pole. He climbed up the pole, while doing acrobatics, and once at the top, hung off and on top of the fixture upside down, right side up and swung it around town.

Krissy Bell, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, took her three kids, Scotty, 10, Vinny, 9, and Tony, 8, to the show since they were staying at Borgata for a little family time.

“We’re excited. The boys love seeing shows like this,” said Bell, adding she frequents the casino so much with her family that she even has the Borgata’s “B” tattooed on her wrist.

“We wanna see the loopy doops,” said Scotty Bell, referring to the Globe of Death act performed by the Urias family, which he said he’d only seen before on “The Simpsons.”

After Nock’s performance, members of the Urias family performed their signature Globe of Death act, where at one point, three motorcycles raced around two women in a 16-foot-diameter metal sphere.

The Urias family has been doing the act for over four generations. They started off with motorcyclist brother Erwin Urias doing circles inside the metal caged sphere, then Melvin Urias entered to make it two motorcyclists in the cage, followed by Olga Surnina — one of the very few female motorcyclists to perform the act. Next entered two more women who stood at the base of the cage as the cyclists roared around them.

The Funambula circus is an 80-minute show with at least 18 performers who have performed in major productions including Cirque Du Soleil, “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” The cast performing in Atlantic City is smaller due to the circus touring for the first time this year, said Misha Matorin, president of DreamCast Entertainment, the creator and producer of Funambula, as well as other circus-themed events.

Missy Lucas said she’s a “frequent flyer” to Atlantic City and was staying at Borgata for a vacation from Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, with her husband and two kids. They came to the Funambula preview after seeing signs and emails for the show.

Claiming themselves circus fanatics, the family’s vacation includes the Master of Illusion show at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and the Super American Circus at the Showboat hotel.

“We’re all excited for the Globe of Death,” said Lucas while she stood and waited for the show to start with her daughter Sophia, 13, and son Alex, 9.

Sophia Lucas said her favorite part of the Barnum & Bailey circus was acrobatics, which she hopes to see at Funambula this weekend. Missy Lucas said they used to go to the Barnum & Bailey shows near their hometown all the time before the circus ended in 2017.

For tickets and showtimes for Funambula, visit Borgata’s box office ticket website.