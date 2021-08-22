Fun, food and music on Landis Ave in Vineland

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Martz, selling shaved ice, said business had been good on and off. He expected things to pick up in the afternoon, “if the weather cooperates.”

Most of the trucks had long lines.

Down the center of the avenue, several businesses and organizations had tables set up. Dayna Thomas with the local store Pretty on Purpose said the store is closed on Sundays so they set up a table at the festival.

Nearby, Ivett Cruz with Protocall Staffing also staffed a table, with information for job seekers. Representatives of local businesses, veterans groups and other organizations chatted with members of the crowd.

Several people brought their dogs, who also seemed to be enjoying the event. Most kept a close eye on the food while their owners ate.

Near the entrance to the festival stood a climbing wall for children, which Jesus Salgado climbed to the top. He was harnessed in for the climb. Jesus’ sister Pia later joined him on the wall while their parents recorded the climb on a cell phone.

There was also a kid’s corner with face painting.