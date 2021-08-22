Fun, food and music on Landis Ave in Vineland

Seen at the Vineland food truck fest
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (1).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (2).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (3).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (4).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (5).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (6).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (7).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (8).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (11).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (12).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (13).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (14).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (15).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (16).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (18).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (19).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (21).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (22).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (24).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (25).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (26).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (27).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (28).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (29).JPG
082321-pac-nws-foodtruck (30).JPG
VINELAND — Games, music and food — lots and lots of food — drew thousands to a closed-off section of Landis Avenue on Sunday for the fourth Food Truck Festival on the Ave.
After a hiatus for COVID-19 last year, the event was back, with trucks lining both sides of Landis and a section of the Boulevard with offerings from around the world, including pizza, barbecue, tacos, lobster and multiple desserts.
Live music, including bands and singers, were on stage by one of the picnic areas throughout the day, with karaoke set to close the show in the evening. Around lunchtime, several people danced as Inocente Gonzalez sang a series of Mexican ballads.
Other entertainers planned for Sunday included Jordan Lively, Nathan Santiago, The Embassy House of Zion Choir, Funwave Band, Louis Vincent, Thomas Burgess and The KNomadz.
Robert Scarpa, the associate director of Main Street Vineland, said he first heard Gonzalez singing at a Landis Avenue restaurant where he makes a regular appearance.
“He’s talented, isn’t he?” Scarpa said.
Scarpa expected about 8,000 people to visit the event, which was set to take place rain or shine. With a little more sunshine, he said, it could reach 10,000. The day remained overcast, with a few periods of light drizzle, but not enough to drive anyone away.
Bill Martz, selling shaved ice, said business had been good on and off. He expected things to pick up in the afternoon, “if the weather cooperates.”
Most of the trucks had long lines.
Down the center of the avenue, several businesses and organizations had tables set up. Dayna Thomas with the local store Pretty on Purpose said the store is closed on Sundays so they set up a table at the festival.
Nearby, Ivett Cruz with Protocall Staffing also staffed a table, with information for job seekers. Representatives of local businesses, veterans groups and other organizations chatted with members of the crowd.
Several people brought their dogs, who also seemed to be enjoying the event. Most kept a close eye on the food while their owners ate.
Near the entrance to the festival stood a climbing wall for children, which Jesus Salgado climbed to the top. He was harnessed in for the climb. Jesus’ sister Pia later joined him on the wall while their parents recorded the climb on a cell phone.
There was also a kid’s corner with face painting.
“Our previous three Food Truck Festival on The Ave events were off the charts — a wide variety of great food and a festive atmosphere,” said Russell Swanson, Main Street Vineland’s executive director. He said the organization had to take a year off for safety in 2020, but that this year’s was back and both fun and safe.
