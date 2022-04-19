Fulton Bank announces $1 million grant to support local neighborhood revitalization efforts

Atlantic City Development Corporation and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance received $1 million in grants from Fulton Bank, as part of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program.

This money will support two critical revitalization efforts in Atlantic County: Atlantic City Development Corporation’s “2022 Chelsea Neighborhood Plan Project” to establish regular neighborhood cleanups and improve security in the community; and Atlantic County Economic Alliance’s “Revitalize Ducktown Project” to attract new businesses and create new job opportunities to help diversify the local economy.

The grants were announced on Tuesday.

“At Fulton Bank, we’re grateful for the opportunity to support community initiatives like NRTC that align with our purpose of changing lives for the better,” said Lou Lombardi, regional commercial executive for Fulton Bank in Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey, in a prepared statement. “This critical effort will have a positive impact on the communities where we live and serve for years to come.”

The tax credit program, which is administered by state Division of Housing and Community Resources, is designed to spur the renewal of neighborhoods at risk of experiencing a downturn. It accomplishes this through strategies developed by local residents and community-based nonprofit organizations that assist them, as well as through financial contributions from corporations.

“Fulton Bank’s participation in the program will allow us to accelerate our neighborhood economic development efforts in Chelsea, building on our Gateway development of Stockton University Atlantic City campus and South Jersey Gas’ headquarters building, and the soon-to-be-complete Stockton Phase 2, a 416-bed student residential building on O’Donnell Park,” Christopher Paladino, ACDevco president, said in a prepared statement.

Elizabeth Terenik, president of Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, an ACDevco partner on the Chelsea plan, praised Fulton Bank for its involvement in the program.

“It’s exciting to have local institutions such as Fulton Bank help us grow our programs of homeownership, grants for businesses, career training in technology for youth, community wellness, and our foundational programs of beautification and public safety,” Terenik said in a prepared statement.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.