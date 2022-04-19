Fulton Bank announces $1 million grant to support Atlantic City neighborhood revitalization efforts

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Development Corp. and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance received $1 million in grants from Fulton Bank as part of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program.

The money will support two revitalization efforts in the city: ACDevco’s 2022 Chelsea Neighborhood Plan Project to establish regular neighborhood cleanups and improve security in the community, and the Economic Alliance’s Revitalize Ducktown Project to attract new businesses and create job opportunities to help diversify the neighborhood's economy.

The grants were announced Tuesday.

“At Fulton Bank, we’re grateful for the opportunity to support community initiatives like NRTC that align with our purpose of changing lives for the better,” Lou Lombardi, regional commercial executive for Fulton Bank in Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey, said in a statement. “This critical effort will have a positive impact on the communities where we live and serve for years to come.”

CRDA to consider weed store for Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City

The tax credit program, which is administered by the state Division of Housing and Community Resources, is designed to spur the renewal of neighborhoods at risk of experiencing a downturn. It accomplishes this through strategies developed by local residents and community-based nonprofits as well as through financial contributions from corporations.

“Fulton Bank’s participation in the program will allow us to accelerate our neighborhood economic development efforts in Chelsea, building on our Gateway development of Stockton University Atlantic City campus and South Jersey Gas’ headquarters building, and the soon-to-be-complete Stockton Phase 2, a 416-bed student residential building on O’Donnell Park,” Christopher Paladino, ACDevco president, said in a statement.

Elizabeth Terenik, president of the Chelsea Economic Development Corp., an ACDevco partner on the Chelsea plan, praised Fulton Bank for its involvement in the program.

“It’s exciting to have local institutions such as Fulton Bank help us grow our programs of homeownership, grants for businesses, career training in technology for youth, community wellness and our foundational programs of beautification and public safety,” Terenik said in a statement.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

