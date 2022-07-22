Full TidalWave Music Festival lineup unveiled

ATLANTIC CITY — The TidalWave music festival has unveiled their show's full lineup that includes performances from Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny and Lauren Alaina on the main stage.
In total, 18 country artists are opening up for headliners Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dirks Bentley on the main stage. Separately, fans can enjoy performances from artists including Filmore, Seaforth and Shy Carter.
The festival will be held on the beach Aug. 12-14. Three-day general admission passes are still on sale and start at $269, according to the festival's website.
