Full recount to start July 29 in Fernandez, Risley commissioner race in Atlantic

Over- and undervotes will be segregated, the judge ordered, and manually reviewed.

During the hand recount of the over- and undervotes, any ballot containing an additional vote to be counted must be individually displayed to the candidates and members of the public, the judge said.

If the board deadlocks on any ballot, the judge will make a determination if an additional vote should be counted or not.

"Many people in an election only vote for the topmost of the ticket, or only vote for local people," Caterson said. "So the fact there are a significant number of undervotes as a concept is not strange to us."

Overvotes are less common, she said, but they happen in every election.

In the at-large commissioner race, the ballot said "Vote for 1," but inevitably some people vote for both candidates, Caterson said.

"It isn't as common as undervotes, but people aren't attuned to that limit as much as perhaps they should be," she said.

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners has five district seats and four at-large seats. Risley has been serving on the board, but the District 3 seat that covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township has been vacant.