Full recount to start July 29 in Fernandez, Risley commissioner race in Atlantic

The Atlantic County Board of Elections will begin a full recount July 29 of the at-large county commissioner race between incumbent Republican John Risley and Democratic challenger Celeste Fernandez, officials said Thursday.
Atlantic County Assignment Judge Julio Mendez set out the process for the recount in an order Wednesday.
The board is expected to scan more than 100,000 paper ballots, and to recount by hand many hundreds to perhaps thousands of ballots containing under- and overvotes, over a several-day period.
Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said she will be the Republican representative there at all times, and board Clerk Bill Sacchinelli will be the Democrats' representative. They will handle about 20,000 ballots per day, and will meet with staff July 29, 30 and Aug. 2 through 6.
The process will be available for the public to watch via Zoom, Caterson said.
"We will report at the end of each day the full number of ballots scanned, of them how many were spit out as over- and how many spit out as undervotes, and then how many of those there was disagreement on that need to go to the board," Caterson said.
Undervotes happen when the scanner says a ballot contains no vote in a particular race, and can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot.
Overvotes happen when the scanner reads that votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by a fold or mark on the paper not made by the voter.
In both cases, no vote is recorded.
The four-member board will meet after Aug. 6 to look at all over- and undervotes, with special attention paid to any Sacchinelli and Caterson disagree on how to count.
Risley was certified the winner of the November 2020 general election, and Fernandez contested the results and asked for a recount because of the slim margin of victory.
Fernandez lost by just 381 votes, about .03% of the votes cast in the race.
Fernandez has argued that some of the 20,000 undervotes and 800 overvotes recorded in the first count may be incorrect and if properly counted could change the outcome in her favor.
Under Mendez's order, the board will scan all mail-in ballots and provisional ballots from the election, except the 2% of ballots already recounted for a state election audit and 4% of ballots recounted under a previous court order.
Those partial recounts, ordered by Mendez, found one additional vote for Fernandez.
Fernandez appealed Mendez's decision that a partial recount was sufficient, and won the right to a full recount in June.
Over- and undervotes will be segregated, the judge ordered, and manually reviewed.
During the hand recount of the over- and undervotes, any ballot containing an additional vote to be counted must be individually displayed to the candidates and members of the public, the judge said.
If the board deadlocks on any ballot, the judge will make a determination if an additional vote should be counted or not.
"Many people in an election only vote for the topmost of the ticket, or only vote for local people," Caterson said. "So the fact there are a significant number of undervotes as a concept is not strange to us."
Overvotes are less common, she said, but they happen in every election.
In the at-large commissioner race, the ballot said "Vote for 1," but inevitably some people vote for both candidates, Caterson said.
"It isn't as common as undervotes, but people aren't attuned to that limit as much as perhaps they should be," she said.
The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners has five district seats and four at-large seats. Risley has been serving on the board, but the District 3 seat that covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township has been vacant.
Democrat Thelma Witherspoon was certified the winner in District 3 in November 2020, but the race was decertified by a judge due to the county Clerk's Office sending ballots without the race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have been able to vote in the race. Since Parker lost by 286 votes, the judge said a new election was needed.
That order was upheld by an appellate panel in June. There will be a special election in the District 3 race held at the same time as the 2021 general election Nov. 2.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
