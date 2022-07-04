 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
top story

Full-on Fourth

  • 0

OCEAN CITY – Hundreds either rode their decorated bikes or lined Central Avenue to watch them pass by at the annual July 4 bike parade Monday, one of multiple events in Ocean City and throughout the region.

Some children excitedly called for candy from the sidelines. The event started at 40th Street, and participants made their way over a mile to the end at a playground at 52nd Street, where there were prizes, music and snacks. At the same time, the Garden Civic Association Bike Parade took place at the other end of the town.

The two events have become a tradition for families celebrating Independence Day at the shore.

Each year, contestants for the Miss Night in Venice contest participate in the parade, along with other local pageant winners. This year, engine trouble for a classic car carrying one of the contestants meant a long push, with multiple parade viewers joining in to help.

On Ocean City police officer on a motorcycle led the parade, followed by a fire truck.

People are also reading…

The beach and Boardwalk were crowded starting early on the sunny holiday, and parking was at a premium throughout town.

Multiple communities planned extensive fireworks displays for Monday night, many starting around 9 p.m. Ocean City’s were set to be launched from a barge in the ocean near the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace, visible for a wide area of the beach and Boardwalk.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments
34c0f114b95086928069fdcb5d5e3ea7f1904ed8

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Independence Day celebrations in the United States were disrupted by reports of a shooting that left five people dead at a parade in a Chicago suburb. The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hundreds of parade-goers in the Chicago suburb fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. Fears of another mass shooting rose as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its independence and the bonds that still hold it together.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Voices from the 2022 Smithville Fourth of July parade

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News