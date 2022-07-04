Full-on Fourth

OCEAN CITY – Hundreds either rode their decorated bikes or lined Central Avenue to watch them pass by at the annual July 4 bike parade Monday, one of multiple events in Ocean City and throughout the region.
Some children excitedly called for candy from the sidelines. The event started at 40th Street, and participants made their way over a mile to the end at a playground at 52nd Street, where there were prizes, music and snacks. At the same time, the Garden Civic Association Bike Parade took place at the other end of the town.
The two events have become a tradition for families celebrating Independence Day at the shore.
Each year, contestants for the Miss Night in Venice contest participate in the parade, along with other local pageant winners. This year, engine trouble for a classic car carrying one of the contestants meant a long push, with multiple parade viewers joining in to help.
On Ocean City police officer on a motorcycle led the parade, followed by a fire truck.
People are also reading…
The beach and Boardwalk were crowded starting early on the sunny holiday, and parking was at a premium throughout town.
Multiple communities planned extensive fireworks displays for Monday night, many starting around 9 p.m. Ocean City’s were set to be launched from a barge in the ocean near the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace, visible for a wide area of the beach and Boardwalk.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.