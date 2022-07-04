Full-on Fourth

Independence Day celebrations in the United States were disrupted by reports of a shooting that left five people dead at a parade in a Chicago suburb. The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hundreds of parade-goers in the Chicago suburb fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. Fears of another mass shooting rose as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its independence and the bonds that still hold it together.