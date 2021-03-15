Fugitive arrested in Atlantic City after escaping federal custody in Pennsylvania

An Atlantic City fugitive was arrested in the city March 10 after escaping federal custody.

Patrick Giblin, 56, was charged after he escaped from the custody of the Attorney General July 23, 2020, while traveling from a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to a residential living facility in Newark, Honig said in a news release.

Giblin appeared in court Monday after escaping from federal custody in July, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

At the time Giblin was serving a sentence for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women, Honig said.

Before Giblin's 2017 sentence, he served 115 months in prison for a 2007 wire fraud conviction.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Giblin in Atlantic City March 10.

Giblin faces up to one year in prison if convicted of the escape charge.

