 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fugitive arrested in Atlantic City after escaping federal custody in Pennsylvania
0 comments

Fugitive arrested in Atlantic City after escaping federal custody in Pennsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}
Breaking
Nicholas Huba

An Atlantic City fugitive was arrested in the city March 10 after escaping federal custody.

Patrick Giblin, 56, was charged after he escaped from the custody of the Attorney General July 23, 2020, while traveling from a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to a residential living facility in Newark, Honig said in a news release.

Giblin appeared in court Monday after escaping from federal custody in July, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

At the time Giblin was serving a sentence for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women, Honig said. 

Before Giblin's 2017 sentence, he served 115 months in prison for a 2007 wire fraud conviction.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Giblin in Atlantic City March 10. 

Giblin faces up to one year in prison if convicted of the escape charge. 

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News