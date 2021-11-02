Frost advisories in effect for Wednesday as growing season threatens to end

The coldest night of the fall will also threaten to end the growing season away from the shore, with frosts and even freezes likely Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey, except the barrier island and those south of the Cape May Canal, in a frost advisory from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

To prevent frost from killing plants, bring them in, if possible. If that's not possible, putting a cup or container over the plant will prevent the heat the soil built up from the day to escape into outer space. This will preserve the plants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Low temperatures will be near 32 degree in rural Pine Barrens towns such as Woodbine. That would kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. This could even happened along the Garden State Parkway corridor, as well as other inland towns, where it will be in the mid-30s. The shore, aided by the milder bay and ocean waters, will be around 40 degrees as a low. All of this is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year, a break from what was the second mildest October on record.