Frost advisories in effect for Wednesday as growing season threatens to end

The coldest night of the fall will also threaten to end the growing season away from the shore, with frosts and even freezes likely Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey, except the barrier island and those south of the Cape May Canal, in a frost advisory from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
To prevent frost from killing plants, bring them in, if possible. If that's not possible, putting a cup or container over the plant will prevent the heat the soil built up from the day to escape into outer space. This will preserve the plants.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — While October brings people to farms for hayrides, pumpkin patches and…
Low temperatures will be near 32 degree in rural Pine Barrens towns such as Woodbine. That would kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. This could even happened along the Garden State Parkway corridor, as well as other inland towns, where it will be in the mid-30s. The shore, aided by the milder bay and ocean waters, will be around 40 degrees as a low. All of this is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year, a break from what was the second mildest October on record.
In October, no weather station in New Jersey that is a part of the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network dropped at or below freezing. This is the first time since at least 1900 that this has happened, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson, who maintains the network.
Temperatures Wednesday will peak in the low to mid-50s, about the same as Tuesday, despite the plentiful sunshine that will be around. Frosts will again be likely Thursday morning inland, as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.
Frost is a thin layer of ice on a solid surface, which occurs when water vapor comes in contact with a solid surface where the temperature is below freezing, such as plants or grass. Temperatures at the surface are often lower than temperatures recorded at a weather station, which is typically six feet above ground level.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.