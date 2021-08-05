From the Capitol to South Jersey, extremist groups remain threat

When Harry Furman began his teaching career at Vineland High School in 1972, a student in his homeroom identified himself as a member of the Ku Klux Klan and the Nazi Party.

Furman, the son of Holocaust survivors, responded to this in a way most probably wouldn’t.

The 21-year-old, now 70, went out of his way to strike up conversations with the student to learn more about him, sometimes offering to drive him home from school to continue those conversations.

“I’m not afraid to talk about those kinds of things,” said Furman, who is now an attorney and part-time lecturer at Rutgers University. “Part of that, I think, comes from a belief that dialogue is important, regardless of who the person is that I’m speaking with. When I ran my classrooms, and still even with the university, we engaged in civil discussions about controversial issues.”

Organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have worked for decades to eradicate the presence of hate groups across the nation. Despite this, their numbers have shown no signs of slowing any time soon. In 2000, the SPLC tracked 599 hate groups across the country. Since then, that number has swelled above 1,000 in four separate years and gone below 800 just three times.